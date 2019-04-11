Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Will Make Royal History For These Reasons

The first child born to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly make history in the royal family for these two reasons, which will make them unlike any other of the children in the clan that stems from the House of Windsor.

Good Morning America reported that Markle and Prince Harry’s son or daughter will be the only royal family member with dual citizenship in both the United States and the United Kingdom, provided the couple does not become pregnant again shortly after the birth of their firstborn child.

As of now, Markle is still waiting for her British citizenship application to be approved. She will be married to Prince Harry for one year in May of this year. Just after Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement was announced in November 2017, Kensington Palace announced that Markle would become a naturalized citizen of the U.K.

Until her paperwork is approved, Markle is still technically a United States citizen, which would make the couple’s child one as well, allowing him or her dual citizenship in both countries.

Good Morning America reported that the process of citizenship could take several years.

“From what I understand, Harry and Meghan will have to acquire documentation for their child to prove U.S. citizenship and it’s not clear if they will do that but of course the option is there,” reported ABC News royal contributor Victoria Murphy.

The couple’s child will also reportedly be the first biracial child born into the royal family as well.

“There is no doubt that the British royal family has been, for centuries, made up predominantly of white Europeans and this baby’s arrival is a milestone in making the modern royal family more diverse,” Murphy explained to GMA. “Modern Britain is multicultural but our royal family has not really reflected that themselves until now.”

Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly hunkered down in their newly renovated home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, which is 25 miles away from their former home of Kensington Palace. This move was yet another way the couple continues to distance themselves from the traditions of the royal family. Windsor was where the couple celebrated their wedding ceremony.

The royal twosome recently opened up their own Instagram account, instead of sharing one with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, which they had done since their engagement was announced. The couple uses this platform to champion causes dear to their heart, such as children and women’s health and wellness, mental wellness and animal rights.

It has also been previously reported by The Inquisitr that Markle will be delivering the couple’s first child at home, a shift from the usual pageantry that comes after the birth of a royal baby where a royal couple would pose for a photo-op with their newborn.

This shift became evident on the day of their wedding, where the ceremony reflected a merge of the couple’s lifestyles. British royalty mingled with Hollywood royalty, and the ceremony itself was a collaboration of the couple’s British, African, and American heritage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly welcome their first child within the next few days.