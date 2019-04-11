Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Will Make Royal History For These Reasons

The first child born to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly make history in the royal family for these two reasons, which will make them unlike any other of the children in the clan that stems from the House of Windsor.
Good Morning America reported that Markle and Prince Harry’s son or daughter will be the only royal family member with dual citizenship in both the United States and the United Kingdom, provided the couple does not become pregnant again shortly after the birth of their firstborn child.
As of now, Markle is still waiting for her British citizenship application to be approved. She will be married to Prince Harry for one year in May of this year. Just after Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement was announced in November 2017, Kensington Palace announced that Markle would become a naturalized citizen of the U.K.
Until her paperwork is approved, Markle is still technically a United States citizen, which would make the couple’s child one as well, allowing him or her dual citizenship in both countries.
Good Morning America reported that the process of citizenship could take several years.
“From what I understand, Harry and Meghan will have to acquire documentation for their child to prove U.S. citizenship and it’s not clear if they will do that but of course the option is there,” reported ABC News royal contributor Victoria Murphy.
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
The couple’s child will also reportedly be the first biracial child born into the royal family as well.
“There is no doubt that the British royal family has been, for centuries, made up predominantly of white Europeans and this baby’s arrival is a milestone in making the modern royal family more diverse,” Murphy explained to GMA. “Modern Britain is multicultural but our royal family has not really reflected that themselves until now.”
The Duke of Sussex has proudly been patron of UK based organization Well Child since 2007. Over 100,000 children and young people are living with serious illness or exceptional health needs across the UK. Many spend months, even years in hospital vs at home because there is no support enabling them to leave. Well Child’s vision is for every child and young person living with serious health needs to have the best chance to thrive properly supported at home with their families. Both the Duke and Duchess attended the Well Child Awards in the winter of 2018, supporting the incredible families and children who benefit from the Well Child programs. For those who have inquired, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ask that you consider supporting @wellchild and three other select charities in lieu of sending baby gifts for their upcoming arrival. Thank you for the support and kindness! Photos via: @wellchild #worldhealthday
Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly hunkered down in their newly renovated home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, which is 25 miles away from their former home of Kensington Palace. This move was yet another way the couple continues to distance themselves from the traditions of the royal family. Windsor was where the couple celebrated their wedding ceremony.
The royal twosome recently opened up their own Instagram account, instead of sharing one with Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, which they had done since their engagement was announced. The couple uses this platform to champion causes dear to their heart, such as children and women’s health and wellness, mental wellness and animal rights.
It has also been previously reported by The Inquisitr that Markle will be delivering the couple’s first child at home, a shift from the usual pageantry that comes after the birth of a royal baby where a royal couple would pose for a photo-op with their newborn.
This shift became evident on the day of their wedding, where the ceremony reflected a merge of the couple’s lifestyles. British royalty mingled with Hollywood royalty, and the ceremony itself was a collaboration of the couple’s British, African, and American heritage.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly welcome their first child within the next few days.