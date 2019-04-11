Kacey Musgraves Reveals She Was Intimidated By Fame And Was Turned Off Being An Artist

Country star Kacey Musgraves revealed that she was initially intimidated by fame and that she was turned off becoming an artist.

Music News reported that she developed a passion for singing when she was a child and quickly learned how to play the mandolin and guitar. When she was a teen, she began thinking about becoming a singer but the limelight part didn’t appeal to her.

At the age of 19, she moved to Nashville and started writing songs for other artists. She established herself as a songwriter before releasing her own music.

“I was kind of turned off by the whole artist side of things,” she told U.S. breakfast show This Morning.

“And then somewhere along the way, I started collecting these songs that felt like I wouldn’t want to give them up,” she continued.

“It’s not my favorite thing, fame,” she candidly expressed.

“I think it used to freak me out a lot when I was younger. I was really intimidated by it. But as I’ve gotten older I’ve realized that, you know, there’s not really anything to be scared of. Like, I have a wonderful foundation with my family underneath me, my husband. I know who I am.”

Since embarking on her own music career and not just penning hits for others, Musgraves has released four studio albums since 2013 — Same Trailer Different Park, Pageant Material, A Very Kacey Christmas, and Golden Hour.

Musgraves’ career is on a high right now as she recently won four Grammy Awards this year. She won every award she was nominated for — Best Country Solo Performance for “Butterflies,” Best Country Song for “Space Cowboy,” and Best Country Album and Album of the Year for Golden Hour.

With this success, she will get her own Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit. The “High Horse” singer’s display is set to premiere this summer, on July 3, and will trace her musical journey, which began in the 1990s in her East Texas hometown, Golden. The Inquisitr revealed this news last month.

Musgraves won her first Grammys back in 2014, earning trophies for Best Country Song for “Merry Go ‘Round,” and Best Country Album for Same Trailer Different Park.

Kacey’s latest single “Rainbow” has, so far, peaked at No. 98 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and is her first song to make an appearance on that chart in six years. As of 2019, her highest charting single on the Hot 100 is “Follow Your Arrow,” peaking at No. 60.

Golden Hour became Musgraves’ third top five album in the States and her first top 10 in the U.K., peaking at No. 6. It was her third record to go to No. 1 on the U.S. Country Albums chart.