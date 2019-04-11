Brandi Glanville Reacts To Lisa Vanderpump’s ‘WWHL’ Appearance, Slams Her For Playing ‘The Victim’

Brandi was mentioned by Lisa on 'WWHL' on Tuesday.

Brandi Glanville weighed in on Lisa Vanderpump’s latest interview on Watch What Happens Live on Twitter on Tuesday night.

After watching the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star chat with Andy Cohen about her drama with her co-stars, who believe she leaked a mean story about Dorit Kemsley during Season 9, Glanville took to her Twitter account and slammed Vanderpump for talking in circles and playing the victim.

“Their once was a queen in a crown hat. She looked like a bird that could swallow a cat. Speaking in circles & the victim once again. Her fans just love her to them she can not offend,” Glanville tweeted.

During the episode of Watch What Happens Live, Vanderpump attempted to convince viewers that she was not the person who leaked a story about Kemsley allegedly abandoning her dog Lucy, who she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, to Radar Online. She also said that she would prefer to go on a two-hour lunch date with Glanville, rather than an eight-hour car ride with Teddi Mellencamp.

As fans have seen, Mellencamp led the charge against Vanderpump by exposing text messages sent to her by Vanderpump’s employee, John Blizzard, in which Blizzard seemingly confirmed he had been encouraged to push the story by Vanderpump. Then, when confronted by the issue about Vanderpump, Blizzard apologized for what he told Mellencamp and said he had put words in Vanderpump’s mouth that she never actually said.

Earlier this month, an insider revealed to Hollywood Life that Glanville recently reconnected with her former on-screen nemesis, Kyle Richards, following Richards’ shocking fight with Vanderpump and Ken Todd during last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Brandi actually reached out to Kyle and they recently started following one another on social media again. They’ve spoken a few times about Lisa and this season of RHOBH and they now laugh at the fact they haven’t spoken for all of these years, so they thank Lisa for bringing them back together.”

As for a future full-time return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the source said Glanville would definitely go back to the show if she was invited but noted that Vanderpump would never agree to film with her.

Glanville joined the show in a “friend” or part-time role during Season 2 and was upgraded to a full-time role during Season 3.

To see more of Glanville, Vanderpump, and their co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.