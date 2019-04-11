The Jonas Brothers Say They Will ‘Definitely’ Tour Sometime This Year

The newly reunited Jonas Brothers have certainly been busy since announcing that they were getting back together at the end of February. In the time since, the band has dropped not one but two new singles — as well as their corresponding music videos — and have performed a couple of shows for fans, including one in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the March Madness Music Series last weekend.

It doesn’t seem that their schedules will be clearing up anytime soon, as the brothers recently confirmed that, to the delight of their millions of fans, they will be hitting the road sometime this year, E! News reported.

The announcement came during an appearance with Radio Disney’s Candice Huckeba for her show Candice On Air. The show’s host inquired about a potential start date for a tour, and while both Nick and Joe explained that they do, in fact, have a few details about the event, they weren’t ready to disclose anything.

“We’ll tell you when the time’s right,” Nick said, though he was able to shed one fact about the show.

“We’ll definitely tour this year at some point,” the 26-year-old revealed.

As for which tunes the band was planning on performing, Joe confirmed that the setlist would be a blend of both old and new.

“I don’t think we have enough new songs to do a long show,” the DNCE front man said. “But we have plenty of old ones.”

Since getting back together, the Jonas Brothers have dropped two new tracks: “Sucker,” which was released hours after announcing that they were getting the band back together, as well as “Cool,” which dropped last week. Before splitting up in 2013, the group had released four studio albums.

Per a previous report from E! News, the band revealed during an appearance on The Elvis Duran Show in March that they already had “30, 40 songs recorded that we can’t wait to release.” Whether the full arsenal is released before the boys head out on tour is unknown, though it would not be surprising if a handful of them end up being performed during the event.

During their Radio Disney interview, the boys also dished on how their leading ladies — Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and Sophie Turner — play a role in their new work.

“They’re our champions. They’re our support. To have that great aspect in your life, it just makes writing awesome songs about them and about the moments you have and share so much easier,” Kevin explained. “It’s pretty great.”

The “J Sisters,” as the women have dubbed themselves, even star in the “Sucker” music video and will more than likely show up for at least one show during the band’s upcoming, highly anticipated tour.

The Jonas Brothers’ full Radio Disney interview airs on Friday, April 19.