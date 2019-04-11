Who Will Help ‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Find A New Boyfriend If Husband Joe Is Deported?

Teresa said she'd leave her husband if he's sent back to Italy.

Teresa Giudice may soon find herself back on the market.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on April 10, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s brother, Joe Gorga, opened up about Joe Giudice’s impending deportation and said he would “definitely” help the reality star find a new boyfriend if her marriage comes to an end.

“She’s waiting for her husband and we’ll see what happens,” Gorga said. “And if that doesn’t happen, I’m sure she’ll be on the market.”

According to Gorga, he’s going to help Giudice out because her situation “sucks” and, as he explained, it’s “pretty sad.”

As fans well know, Giudice served an 11-month prison term in 2015 and once her sentence for bank and wire fraud was complete, her husband began serving a 41-month prison term. All the while, their daughters, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9, were left with just one parent at home.

During the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion that aired earlier this year, Giudice informed host Andy Cohen that she would not be staying married to Joe if he was deported to Italy. Although Joe has appealed his judge’s deportation ruling, the appeal has not yet been decided on and after he was released from prison last month, he was immediately taken into custody by ICE.

While some have hoped to see Giudice stay married and keep her family together, her brother made it clear that her decision is to leave Joe if the deportation is final.

“If he’s deported, she’s not going to go to Italy. She’s not going to move her children,” Gorga said. “It’s just that there’s nothing to do in Italy. There’s no jobs. The best you can do is work in a restaurant or work in a gas station. It’s very difficult in Italy, or work at tourist spots. So I believe she’s making the right decision for her and for her girls.”

Still, Gorga revealed to Us Weekly magazine that Giudice and her husband “talk almost every day” because Joe is allowed to call his wife from the immigration center where he’s currently staying as many times as he wants.

“If he wants to call 30 times a day, he can. So they talk a lot. They haven’t seen him yet but I know they’re planning to go,” he added.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast is currently in production on the show’s 10th season and will likely return to Bravo TV sometime later this year.