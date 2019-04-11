Meghan Markle Reportedly Close To Baby Birth After This Cryptic Buckingham Palace Statement Is Released

Meghan Markle could be readying herself to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry, or the joyous event could have already happened if a new, cryptic statement from Buckingham Palace is any indication.

Harper’s Bazaar published a statement released from Buckingham Palace on Thursday, April 11, which read, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.”

“Their Royal Highnesses’ have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”

While this doesn’t officially state that Markle has given birth to the seventh in line for the throne, it does seem to allude to the fact that she is likely in labor or has given birth and the news is still under wraps.

This could mean the world may not get a glimpse of the new baby until days after his or her birth, effectively forgoing the now-royal standard of a first photo of the new family on the steps of the hospital shortly after Markle gives birth.

The photo tradition, which began when Princess Diana gave birth to Markle’s husband Prince Harry and his brother Prince William, was a way to control the photos of the newborn during a time when interest in Princess Diana was a premium to photographers and their ability to capture a moment for the world.

Princess Diana posed on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital after the birth of both William and Harry. Subsequently, Duchess Kate Middleton also delivered at the same hospital, posing with her husband Prince William and their newborn children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, shortly after the royal babies were born.

Prior to Diana’s departure from precedent, home births were the norm for the royal family, reported Today. Queen Elizabeth birthed all four of her children at either Buckingham Palace or Clarence House; Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

Today reported that the royal couple will likely invite photographers to their newly renovated home in Windsor for the first photos of the infant.

It has been long rumored that Markle would not submit to the usual royal traditions and wanted to live this important first experience of the birth of her first child on her own terms.

Express reported that it has been speculated that Markle might favor a home birth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. A source claimed to the outlet that “it is her favored choice [to have a home birth] but it obviously depends on how things are nearer the time.”

The Inquisitr will continue to report on any breaking news regarding the birth of Baby Sussex as the story develops.