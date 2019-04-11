Prince Harry And Oprah’s Apple TV Plans Reportedly Won’t Be Approved By The Queen

Oprah Winfrey may have the most powerful grip in Hollywood, but she’s got someone else to cross.

On Thursday, The Sun reported that Queen Elizabeth isn’t too keen on her grandson, Prince Harry, teaming up with Oprah. The prince and television mogul are joining forces on a “multi-part documentary” for Apple, with its focus on mental health being a cause close to Prince Harry’s heart. A separate report from The Sun confirmed the partnership on April 10.

The British newspaper now reports that the queen “won’t approve” the project, per information from its former royal editor, Duncan Larcombe.

“These new charities and projects he’s got involved with the partnership with Oprah Winfrey is more evidence of ‘The Meghan Effect.'”

Larcombe further states that the Hollywood and royal lifestyles do not blend well. The above-mentioned claim regarding the Queen’s disapproval comes from Larcombe himself. While little is known about the fledgling Oprah and Harry project, Harry is said to be featuring “on camera.”

“The royals tend to stay away from endorsing in particular celebrities. So it is quite new and is probably something I would suggest the Queen would have reservations with.”

While Queen Elizabeth herself has made no statement, it remains noteworthy to recognize that palace staff tends to tread carefully when making public statements on behalf of Her Majesty. Larcombe’s opinion may not speak for the queen, but it comes with a personal link to her (plus solid knowledge of the family).

Larcombe points towards one royal member who has been criticized for “mixing in celebrity circles.” He names Sarah Ferguson as the offending party.

“It’s a definite break from tradition. We know the Queen is a stickler for tradition.”

Given his quotes, Larcombe does appear to know Queen Elizabeth inside out.

The Apple series, as CNN reports, has an agenda. It is to “inspire” viewers to speak openly about “challenges.” As the media outlet continues, the series aims to “equip” individuals with a skill set that will permit them to “thrive” rather than “survive.” Harry has made a statement of pride to be working alongside Winfrey.

Prince Harry partnering with Oprah Winfrey to create documentary series on mental health for Apple's new streaming service. https://t.co/3PMZkqqtaD pic.twitter.com/JpxvBgKbdt — ABC News (@ABC) April 10, 2019

Social media has been swamped by the news. An announcement suggesting a link to the Apple series was also posted to @sussexroyal on Instagram, the newly-instated account which is solely for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“I truly believe that good mental health — mental fitness — is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self,” Harry writes.

Well-meaning as this prince may be, he appears to be facing a greater challenge — that of his 92-year-old grandmother.