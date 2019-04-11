‘Avengers: Endgame’ After-Credits Scene: Two Major New Characters May Be Introduced After Credits Roll

Avengers: Endgame is one of the most highly anticipated installments in the Marvel film series, and fans who check out the movie will want to know if it’s worth staying all the way to the end for an after-credits scene with an extra hint of what’s ahead in the series.

For those who are not familiar with the trend, or who have not bothered to sit all the way to the end of the credits to see what comes next, the after-credits scene is a short scene added to the very end of the movie that serves to tie up a loose end from the movie. In the case of movies that are part of a series, it often serves to introduce a new character or plot line that will be picked up in a subsequent installation.

The Marvel movies have made the after-credits scene something of an art form, with a formula of including two separate scenes. The first is usually to add some levity, a final joke or a nod to a previous scene or character in the movie. The second is a more substantive spoiler — As Collider noted, in Iron Man, the end-credits scene was used to inform audiences that Tony Stark was part of a “bigger universe” of superheroes, as Nick Fury tells him that he wants to talk to Stark about “the Avenger Initiative.”

So, is there an after-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame?

[Warning: There could be some substantial Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead. If you are planning to see the movie, you can skip to below the “end of spoilers” notice.]

According to BGR, an early leak indicates that latest Avengers movie will actually have three different after-credits scenes, including one dealing with the shocking ending of the movie — a final act of sacrifice from one of the lead superheroes. The scene reportedly shows Tony Stark and Pepper with their baby, who could play a role in the future of the series.

Another scene reportedly offers some levity with Spider-Man serving as a babysitter, and the final one reveals a new, very popular character who has yet to enter the Marvel universe.

It’s not yet clear whether there’s any truth to the spoilers, but the report noted that there seemed to be some supporting information.

[End of spoilers.]

While the spoilers indicate that there are three after-credit scenes in Avengers: Endgame, it is not necessarily a given that there will be anything extra. A report from Gamespot indicated that Avengers: Infinity War almost had no after-credits scene, so producers may be ready to move away from it.

Avengers: Infinity War Almost Had No After Credits Scene https://t.co/QXDIb9OLzr pic.twitter.com/J7n4o2bFmU — GameSpot (@GameSpot) May 6, 2018

Fans who want to find out if there is an after-credits scene in Avengers: Endgame will likely just have to hunker down in their seats and find out.