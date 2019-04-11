‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, April 11: Hope Interrupts Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, April 11 reveals that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) is so self-involved that she won’t even let Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) finish her own story. Yes, Hope has just lost her baby and is trying to deal with Beth’s death. But if she could just listen to Flo, she could find out everything she needs to have the peace she’s so desperately seeking.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Flo’s conscience is eating her alive. Hope invited her to Forrester Creations. After giving her a tour of the fashion house, she asked her to be her friend. Hope figured that they have so much in common that they should strike up a friendship. For one, Hope and Flo were supposedly pregnant at the same time and that means that their daughters are also around the same age.

Flo felt so guilty about her role in the baby swap that she told Hope that they cannot be friends. However, Hope will press the issue. The Inquisitr reports that Hope wanted Flo to tell her how she was able to move on with her life after giving her baby up for adoption. She also wanted to be able to deal with the loss of Beth and find some peace in her life. Hope wanted to know how to deal with fate. Flo told her that it wasn’t fate that took Beth from Hope.

It seems as if Flo wants to confess. In fact, Flo has wanted to come clean for quite some time now and has been struggling with her conscience as she grows closer to Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Hope. But Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) are against telling Hope the truth about Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). They are scared that Reese and Flo will face serious jail time if the truth is revealed.

As Flo begins to tell Hope the truth, she is interrupted. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will cut Flo off and begin to tell her about her own story. Of course, by the time Hope is done relaying her story, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) would have arrived. The Inquisitr details that she will finally tell Flo who her father is. The Logan, Spencer, and Forrester families will be stunned as the shocking truth comes out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.