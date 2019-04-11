‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, April 10: Wyatt Receives The DNA Results

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, April 10 features Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) who tried to interrupt Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) meeting. Hope brushed her off and told her that she would review the graphics by the end of the day, per Soap Central.

Zoe retreated to her office where Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) found her. He wanted to discuss their spring break vacation plans, but Zoe informed him that she had other ideas. She wanted to return to London to speak to her father. She asked Xander to let her know if Hope suddenly left for Paris or made a surprise announcement. Xander reassured Zoe with an embrace.

Hope apologized to Flo for revealing to Donna (Jennifer Gareis) that she was Phoebe’s birth mother. She told her that she wants to be friends with Flo but the former croupier did not believe that they could be friends. Hope pointed out that their daughters were about the same age and that they had plenty in common. She wanted to know how Flo was able to cope after giving her daughter up. Flo said that their situations are different and she was not as carefree as Hope believed her to be.

Wyatt divulges to Bill, Quinn and Shauna that Flo took a DNA test at his suggestion. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/Z9IUSEtjfe #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/9hvH24clzZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 10, 2019

Their conversation was interrupted by Wyatt who called Flo to let her know that the DNA results were in. She told Wyatt that she would look at the test results later and that she was with Hope. After the call, Hope told Flo that she could not understand why fate took Beth from her. Flo said, “It wasn’t fate that took Beth from you.”

Wyatt was shocked that he and Flo could be brother and sister. Shauna admitted that she wasn’t absolutely certain that Bill could be the father. However, Quinn felt that they needed a DNA test so that they could be sure of their facts. Wyatt revealed that Flo had already submitted a DNA sample to a website. He explained that Flo was desperate to find her father and he had helped her with the test. Bill said that he wasn’t on any database per She Knows Soaps. Wyatt pointed out that if any Spencer’s DNA matched to Flo’s sample, then it could be assumed that Bill is her father.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Wyatt suddenly got an email notification that the results were in. After Wyatt called Flo to let her know, he logged in to see the results. Bill pushed his son aside to view the screen. He exclaimed, “Oh my God!”