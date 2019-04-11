Michael Jackson’s Goddaughter Believes Michael Jackson Is Innocent After ‘Leaving Neverland’ Allegations

Michael Jackson’s goddaughter, Lucy Lester, has spoken out for the first time about what she believes is true after all the Leaving Neverland documentary allegations.

Lucy is the daughter of actor, Mark Lester who was good friends with Jackson. She lives in the Gloucester in the U.K. The Mirror have reported that she spoke to Gloucestershire Live about the King of Pop and how she considers him to be innocent.

“One hundred percent I never saw anything to suggest anything like that,” she expressed.

“I never had the slightest inkling, saw or heard anything that made me feel uncomfortable,” she continued.

”I do not believe he did it and there are other factors to consider such as monetary gain from the people who accused him.”

“Dad met Michael when he was 18, long before I was even born so for me it’s always been pretty normal,” she explains knowing Michael Jackson her whole life.

“It’s only now looking back that it sounds pretty surreal as if you are describing someone else’s life not your own. But it was just normal at the time,” Lucy said.

Her father went on British morning talk show, Lorraine and told viewers he was left feeling sick after watching the two-part documentary. He even went on to say that the doc repeated itself too much and called it boring. The Inquisitr outlined this interview.

When Leaving Neverland originally aired on HBO in the U.S., some viewers started to believe the allegations from James Safechuck and Wade Robson who claim they were sexually abused by Jackson. In recent news, this seems to have changed. Safechuck’s story doesn’t seem to add up with his dates and years from when he said he was molested. Safechuck alleges that Michael Jackson molested him from 1988 until 1992. He said this happened in the railway station at the King of Pop’s sprawling ranch in California. The Inquisitr announced that photographic evidence proves that the station was built until 1994. A professional aerial picture, licensed by Getty Images, of the ranch, proves that the building did not exist in August 1993.

The Inquisitr recently also noted that Dan Reed, the filmmaker of Leaving Neverland, admitted that the dates were wrong.

The U.S. broadcast was followed by Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, where she interviewed Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as their families. Michael’s fans weren’t happy with Winfrey taking sides over the allegations. In a recent interview, she still stands by everything and hasn’t wavered.