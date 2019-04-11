‘The View’s’ Meghan McCain Shares The One Thing She Won’t Talk About on TV With Bestie Abby Huntsman

The View panelists Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman played a game of “Ask Me Anything: Bestie’s Edition” on Instagram and quite a few secrets were revealed as the longtime pals learned a little more than they ever believed about one another.

The two sat down and took viewer questions giving fans a new look at the co-hosts, who share a long history both on and off-camera. McCain noted that she is inspired by Huntsman’s ability to always see the bright side of things, even when it is difficult. In turn, Huntsman applauded her pal’s honesty even when it makes her cringe. They called their friendship a “good balance of Ying and Yang.”

The conservative panelists recall meeting in high school, as both their fathers were very involved in service to the United States Government. Huntsman’s father Jon Huntsman was the U.S. Ambassador to Singapore from 1992 to 1993, the Governor of Utah from 2005 to 2009, and the U.S. Ambassador to China from 2009 to 2011. He currently serves as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia under the Trump administration.

As for the one thing McCain dislikes discussing? A talk show staple: sex. McCain says she feels very uncomfortable speaking on the subject, particularly because of her grandmother, Roberta McCain, the mother of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, watches the show daily. Mrs. McCain is 107 years young.

The women, both registered Republicans, noted that they would throw their support behind a different nominee in the 2020 race for President of the United States as they dislike many of the policies and actions of Donald Trump, who will run on the Republican ticket.

Huntsman revealed that she likes Joe Biden, hopeful that despite a scandal where several women accused him of making them feel uncomfortable by the way he interacted with them would not take away from his humanity towards people. She also revealed that she could potentially write in her own nominee. McCain, who admitted she was “tribal” towards her party, would likely write in Republican Paul Ryan as a nominee when she voted.

McCain also noted during the series of viewer questions that her marriage to conservative writer, blogger, and television commentatorBen Domenech made her “tougher, smarter, and stronger.” She calls him “her rock” and her “ride or die,” and revealed that he was the only man she ever met that did not want to change her.

The couple wed shortly after becoming engaged in July 2017 at the Mayo Clinic in July, shortly after her father’s diagnosis. They wed several months after in Sedona, Arizona due to her father’s failing health. McCain announced in July he was battling glioblastoma, an aggressive stage 4 brain cancer.

Senator McCain died on August 25, 2018.

The View, starring McCain, Huntsman, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Sunny Hostin airs weekdays on ABC Television.