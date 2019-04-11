Here’s What Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Diddy Said To A-Rod After Commenting On Her Sexy Instagram Photos

JLo and Diddy dated between 1999 and 2001 and he left some flirty comments on her Instagram page earlier this year.

Jennifer Lopez is revealing that her former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs got in contact with her now-fiance Alex Rodriguez after causing quite a stir earlier this year by liking and commenting on two of her very sexy Instagram uploads. In a new interview this week, JLo revealed that Diddy – who she dated for two years between 1999 and 2001 – actually got in contact with the baseball star and made it clear that he meant no disrespect with his flirty Instagram activity.

Per Hollywood Life, Lopez was asked about her ex-boyfriend during an appearance Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club radio show on April 10 where she revealed exactly what the rapper said to her husband-to-be while also calling her past romance with Diddy a “different type of relationship.”

“[Diddy] wrote Alex after [posting the comment]. He was like, I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys,” Jennifer revealed on the radio show, admitting that although they dated for a little while, their relationship was never really that serious.

“We never lived together,” Jennifer clarified. “We were boyfriend and girlfriend when we were little. I feel like that was such a long time ago. It was a different type of relationship.”

As The Inquisitr reported back in January, Diddy hit the headlines after a snap JLo shared of herself flashing her seriously toned abs in a sports bra and a pair of tight leggings caught his attention on Instagram.

After getting a peak at his former girlfriend’s very toned mid-section, the star slid into her comments section with a very impressed message.

“OMG” he wrote, before then adding two emojis with hearts for eyes to prove his love for the “Dinero” singer.

Alex then appeared to hit back after seeing her ex’s comment on her upload, as he left a message of his own on JLo’s upload by writing, “Lucky Me.”

Just a few weeks later, Diddy did the same thing again on another photo posted by the 49-year-old mom of twins.

As The Inquisitr also reported, the businessman and music mogul saw a video Jennifer posted of herself to her account which showed her performing during NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute in a sparkly and skin-tight bodysuit.

“You in dat zone,” Diddy commented on the video, adding, “Keep killing dem.”

However, he previously made it pretty clear that they were purely friends following their split which happened 18 years ago.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images for ABA

Also speaking on The Breakfast Club back in 2016, Diddy clarified that there’s nothing romantic between himself and Lopez in the wake of their breakup and noted their relationship has been purely platonic for years after they were spotted together at the 2015 American Music Awards.

“Me and Jennifer, we gotta, people gonna be friends, man, people gonna grow,” he said at the time of his famous ex, per E! News. “Any of my exes, they smile and they’re happy to see me, you know what I’m saying, and that’s all that was about.”

Shortly after the rapper left the message on her page earlier this year, Rodriguez got down on one knee and proposed to JLo on March 9 on the beach during a romantic vacation in the Bahamas.