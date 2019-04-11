Lingerie Model Lyna Perez Busts Out Of Itsy-Bitsy Bikini On Instagram

Social media seems to be digging models right now.

April 10, 2019 brings a fresh update from Florida-born sensation, Lyna Perez. With an Instagram bio that introduces her as “basically [living] in a bikini,” this girl puts her money where her mouth is.

The April 10 photo shows Perez bathed in natural sunlight and seated on a cream-colored hammock. Below her are golden sands. Behind her, crashing waves contrast dark rocks. Eyes are unlikely on the ocean setting, though. With an eye-popping bikini that puts this model’s assets on full show, it’s clear – the focus is the swimwear. Perez’s caption even jokingly refers to anyone telling her to “get a top that fits.” As it would seem, doing so isn’t high on Lyna’s agenda.

“Theres [sic] no fun in wearing a top that fits”

One fan agrees with Lyna. Wearing clothes that fit might be conventional, but are they less fun?

“Never get a bigger top please”

The consensus seems universal.

The April 10 update comes three days after The Inquisitr reported Lyna taking to Instagram for a bit of an ice-cream fest. The post saw Perez pose with not one, but two ice-cream cones in a likewise cleavage-flaunting snap. Perez has 3.7 million followers.

Curves are something this girl knows. With a voluptuous rear and a penchant for sideboob showcasing, Perez seems likewise blessed in her abilities to pick the right outfits. Recent images from her Instagram show plunging halterneck bikinis in yellows and pinks. On lucky days, fans will be treated to a video.

While Instagram seems littered with scantily-clad models, this one offers a little something different. Lyna’s naturally pretty face is an obvious perk, although her humorous captions require a more beady eye. On March 13, Perez used her caption to suggest an ability to “ruin” someone’s life. The words are clearly tongue-in-cheek.

A career as a model on the social media platform can now be highly lucrative. Brands keen to use attractive-looking girls to promote their products will pay up. Perez’s Instagram isn’t bursting with promotional content, though. The model gives regular shout-outs to affordable clothing line, Fashion Nova, but she’s no Farrah Abraham – the Teen Mom OG star is known for taking to Instagram with a product in one hand (and a #ad in the caption).

Despite her relatively low profile in the world of social media figures, Perez is herself followed by a few famous faces. Rapper and Fashion Nova collaborator, Cardi B follows Perez. Lyna herself follows Cardi back, alongside Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, plus fellow models, Emily Ratajkowski and Alexis Ren.