Candice Swanepoel Shows A Whole Lot Of Skin In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Candice is flaunting her bikini body in a yellow two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel is showing off her bikini body once again in another two-piece from her Tropic of C swimwear collection. In a new photo shared to the line’s official Instagram page on April 10, the 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model put her toned body on display as she rocked a fun sunny yellow bikini for the camera.

Swanepoel posed with both of her arms above her head for the swimwear photo shoot, while her blonde hair was brushed in front of her face while textured with some beachy waves.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that the star was wearing the C bralette from her collection which she paired with the curve bottoms, both in the color sunshine.

The crop-top style top perfectly framed Candice’s toned abs as she posed for the camera while the high-waisted yellow bottoms highlighted the model’s tiny waist. She accessorized the look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and revealed her natural beauty with minimal makeup.

Though she posed in front of some greenery in one snap, a second also shared to Instagram showed her peeking out from in between two large green leaves as she shot a sultry look off into the distance and giving just a glimpse at her yellow mix and match bikini.

The new snaps were shared shortly after Candice was photographed earlier this week in a skimpy leopard-print bikini, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Swanepoel once again revealed her toned body for the world to see in the animal-print two-piece as fans got another sneak peek at her latest swimwear photo shoot to promote her new line.

The Inquisitr also recently posted photos of her rocking a red string bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Amazingly, the star only become a mom of two back in June and then returned to the runway mere months later for the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Candice opened up to E! News about how she got back in shape so soon after welcoming her second child – a son named Ariel – into the world with her fiancé Hermann Nicoli. The couple are also parents to 2-year-old Anaca.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Speaking to the site before the annual lingerie fashion show, she admitted that she’d been doing three to four workouts every week to prepare and focused on squats and wearing ankle weights.

Swanepoel also added that “just taking care of two kids will get you in shape real quick” and told the outlet back in November that, although she always maintains a healthy diet, before big shows and events she tends to add in a little more protein to help build more muscle.