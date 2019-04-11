Oprah Winfrey Stands By ‘Leaving Neverland’ Interview Despite A Three Year Discrepancy

Yesterday, Oprah Winfrey sat down and did an interview with Trevor Noah on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. In the interview, Noah asks if Winfrey ever wavered after one of the accusers in the documentary of Leaving Neverland, James Safechuck got his dates wrong by years and not a couple of days.

Safechuck alleges that Michael Jackson molested him from 1988 until 1992. He claims it happened the railway station at the King of Pop’s sprawling ranch in California. This huge claim was made in the documentary, which was broadcasted in two parts. The Inquisitr announced that there was photographic evidence that the station wasn’t built until 1994. The maker of the documentary, Dan Reed admitted via Twitter that James’ dates are wrong.

“I had girls at my school who were sexually assaulted and abused. And I have never won a case,” Yahoo! reported Oprah saying.

“When you put a girl on the witness stand and she can’t remember was it Thursday or Wednesday, it’s automatically discredited.”

Winfrey said she has never wavered and stands by everything.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, author of Making Michael: Inside the Career of Michael Jackson, Mike Smallcombe claimed there’s a discrepancy in Safechuck’s story of alleged abuse.

“The deficiency in Safechuck’s story is this — construction on Neverland’s train station didn’t start until the latter part of 1993, and it didn’t open until the first part of 1994 when Safechuck was 16. So abuse in the train station wasn’t possible if the abuse stopped in 1992, as he claims in his testimony, as it didn’t even exist then.”

The U.S. broadcast of Leaving Neverland was followed by Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland, where she interviewed Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as their families. The Inquisitr revealed last month that Michael’s fans weren’t happy with Winfrey taking sides over the allegations. In the Trevor Noah interview, Winfrey claims her reporting their sides of the story was worth the hateration because she wanted to show her viewers the pattern of sexual abuse.

Michael’s team tried to prevent the documentary from airing and threatened the network with a $100 million lawsuit, but everything still went ahead.

Winfrey’s career spans over four decades and has made a lot of impact on those who watch her. She was named North America’s first African-American multi-billionaire, according to Forbes.

Jackson was the eighth child of the Jackson family and made his professional debut in 1964 — along with his elder brothers — as a member of the Jackson 5. He began his solo career in 1971 and released his share of iconic albums, including Off The Wall, Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous. His last studio album release was Invincible, which went on to sell over 6 million copies worldwide.

In June of 2009, Jackson passed away at the age of 50. He has three children — Paris, Prince Michael II (aka Blanket), and Michael Jr.