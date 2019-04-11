Ryan Murphy Gets Broadway Hit ‘The Prom’ Ready For Netflix Debut

Ryan Murphy announced that he is readying the smash Broadway hit The Prom for its Netflix debut. The producer and writer will adapt the wildly popular play for the small screen and turn it into what is being called a “movie event.”

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Murphy hosted a charity performance of the play on April 9, where he revealed his intentions to make a movie version of the musical. The play has been running for less than a year, making its official Broadway debut in November 2018. The charity performance hosted by Murphy benefitted three specific causes: the Hetrick-Martin Institute, GLAAD, and The Trevor Project.

At the conclusion of the show, Murphy announced that he would adopt the show as his first movie project announced under his new Netflix deal. In February of this year, it was announced that Murphy would leave 20th Century Fox Television for a deal over five years that would net him $300M. The Hollywood Reporter explained that Murphy would remain as an executive producer on the hit series American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, Pose for FX and Fox’s 911.

The Hetrick-Martin Institute provides community, basic needs, health, education, and career services to thousands of LGBTQ youth every year. GLAAD works on accelerating acceptance for the LGBTQ community and The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

The Prom is the story of an Indiana teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to the yearly event at her school. They are banned from attending. Together they and their friends work together to fight against the system of injustice.

“I wish this show was around when I was a kid,” said Murphy before his announcement. He noted his own striking similarities to the main character, having grown up in Indiana as well. The producer revealed he was banned from bringing his boyfriend to his own senior prom.

The Prom has already broken barriers on Broadway. Entertainment Weekly reported that the show’s performance during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade showcased the first same-sex kiss ever seen on the traditional series which typically ushers in the holiday season.

Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla, who star in the Broadway production, closed out their performance of the show’s number “Time To Dance” with a kiss on live television.

Macy’s released a statement after the performance reported EW, which stated, “At Macy’s, we are guided by our corporate values of Acceptance, Respect, Integrity and Giving Back,” a rep for Macy’s told EW. “We hope that viewers found the 92nd Annual Parade entertaining with its traditional mix of signature balloons, fantastic floats, and performances from the nation’s best marching bands and musical acts. We look forward to next year.”

The Prom can be seen on Broadway at the Longacre Theater in New York City. There has been no official date announced when Murphy’s adaptation will air on Netflix.