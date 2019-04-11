‘One Piece’ Chapter 939 Spoilers: Hyogoro’s Power Revealed, Luffy Learning How To Penetrate Kaido’s Defense

One Piece Chapter 939 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece will be featuring the conversation between Kozuki Hyori and Strawhat Pirates vice-captain Roronoa Zoro and the ongoing Sumo Inferno Tournament at the Prisoner’s Mine where Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Hyogoro of the Flower are forced to participate.

In the spoilers posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 939 started with Zoro revealing his true identity to Hyori. Zoro told Hyori that he’s an ally and a friend of her older brother, Kozuki Momonosuke. Pirate Hunter also told her about their plan to engage in an all-out war against Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Hiyori felt a sense of relief after learning the relationship between Zoro and Momonosuke.

After Zoro told the truth, Hiyori started telling stories about her past. One Piece Chapter 939 revealed that Hiyori didn’t travel to the future together with her older brother and the Nine Red Scabbards so that if ever Momonosuke doesn’t succeed, the Kozuki clan would still be alive. There are only a few people in the Land of Wano who knew about Hiyori’s secret, and one of them is Toko.

Aside from her older brother, Hiyori is also looking for three powerful allies, namely Kawamatsu, Denjiro, and Ashuradoji. Since he has been away from the Strawhat Pirates most of the time, Zoro has no idea who the three samurais Hiyori mentioned are. One Piece manga already showed Ashuradoji, who is currently known as Shutenmaru, while Kawamatsu was featured in one of the cells in the Prisoner’s Mine.

One Piece Chapter 939 also featured the continuation of the Sumo Inferno Tournament at the Prisoner’s Mine. Luffy and Hyo are currently fighting Madilloman, one of Emperor Kaido’s subordinates who ate a SMILE devil fruit that enables him to turn into an armadillo. While the enemy is attacking, Luffy stood still, trying to use the technique Roger Pirates vice-captain Silvers Rayleigh and Sentomaru used against him.

The technique gives the user the ability to knock out his opponents without touching them. Luffy believes that if he can master the technique, he might be able to penetrate Emperor Kaido’s skin. Old man Hyo started to realize what Luffy was trying to do. In the latest chapter of One Piece, Hyogoro finally made his move. He demonstrated the technique to Luffy and easily defeated Madilloman. Most One Piece fans will definitely be surprised with Hyogoro’s power, but it’s worth noting that the old man was once the most famous yakuza boss in the Land of Wano.