Farrah Abraham Flaunts Her Curves In A Strapless Pink Bikini At The Beach

The 'Teen Mom OG' star is leaving little to the imagination in Mexico.

Farrah Abraham is showing off some skin once again as she hit the beach in Brazil this week. New paparazzi photos shared by The Daily Mail this week show the former Teen Mom OG star proudly flaunting her curves in a strapless pink two-piece bikini as she soaked up the sun during a vacation to Mexico just a few days after getting a procedure done on her butt.

In the new bikini photos, Farrah left little to the imagination as she walked along the sand in Tulum, showing off her tan in her colorful two-piece while soaking up the sun with a friend.

Abraham and her gal pal also gave the paparazzi a glimpse at all the hard work that goes into getting the amazing bodies they were showing off in their skimpy swimwear, as they even got in a little exercise on the sand.

The 27-year-old reality star had her long hair tied back into a ponytail as she enjoyed a fun day at the beach while she also opted to accessorize her bright bikini look with a number of gold chains around her neck and hoop earrings in both ears. Snaps also showed Farrah with her hair scraped back into a bun a little later as she smiled from ear to ear while enjoying what appeared to be a healthy fruit smoothie.

Farrah Abraham flaunts her newly enhanced derriere in Brazilian bikini https://t.co/aZhMDwdZZl via @DailyMailCeleb — shafiq anwar (@shafiqanwar) April 11, 2019

The star also gave fans a look at her bikini body on social media, sharing videos and photos with her followers via both Instagram Stories and Snapchat.

But this certainly isn’t the only time Farrah’s fans have gotten a good look at her curves over the past few days.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the mom of one shared a few NSFW snaps online while showing off her body in white lingerie.

As for how she got the toned body she’s been flaunting this week, Abraham has opened up in the past about her dedication to working out and living a healthy lifestyle.

“Core workouts are the best. I go [to] a personal trainer four times a week. I’m always about inner thigh, don’t lose all of that,” the Teen Mom OG star told OK! Magazine, adding that she’s all about toning “the outer parts of our body and strengthening the core.”

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images for Crazy Horse 3

“When it comes to dieting. FODMAPS Diet. My family’s health regimen that’s been the best,” Farrah then continued of how she stays in shape, adding that the diet “keeps my energy up.”

The TV personality has also been pretty open about getting a little help from plastic surgery to look so good.

As reported by E! News, since shooting to fame on the MTV reality show, Abraham has gone under the knife to get a nose job, chin implants, and two boob jobs as well as her butt injections.

Just last week, The Inquisitr reported that she shared a video on social media which gave fans a look at her getting butt injections done.