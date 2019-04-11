Florida Man Threatens To Unleash His Turtle Army & ‘Destroy Everyone’

Thomas Devaney Lane was arrested for disturbing the peace after he threatened to sick his turtle army on the town.

A strange story out of the state of Florida over this past weekend involving threats of a looming turtle attack.

A Florida man – referring to himself as a self-proclaimed saint – was arrested after shouting obscenities in public and threatening to unleash his army of turtles to destroy the town this past Sunday, the Indialantic Police Department arrest affidavit reveals.

According to WKMG, police responded after receiving at least seven different phone calls about disturbances taking place at several business establishments near N. Miramar Avenue including Starbucks Coffee, Surfanista Cafe, and Sassy Granny’s Smoothies.

The 61-year-old suspect – who was later identified as Thomas Devaney Lane – was referring to himself as “the saint” during the incident. He also allegedly threatened to “destroy everyone” in the town of Indialantic using his army of turtles.

The irritate Florida man was escorted by an officer to the police station where he proceeded to cause a commotion during his time in the lobby. He reportedly yelled at the dispatcher before he started pounded on both the walls and the glass.

Fox 35 reports Lane left the police station only to be rediscovered a little later by local law enforcement causing another scene in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven. According to responding officers, he was allegedly yelling profanities at customers before he called 911 himself.

Lane reportedly threatened the responding officers to the 911 operator on the phone. According to the arrest report, he said the responding officer “needed to leave now or you will all be sorry you f***ed with the saint” during the phone call.

Police said they found the Florida man at a gas station where he was yelling obscenities and kept saying he would destroy everyone with an army… of turtles.https://t.co/YATUjiMTSm — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) April 10, 2019

Following the incident in the 7-Eleven parking lot, police revealed Lane refused to get out of his vehicle and cooperate. So, they had to remove him by force. During the altercation, the officers reported Lane continued to yell profanities. He also continued to warn anyone who happened to be in the area they needed to be on guard as his army of turtles would be coming to destroy everything soon.

According to Florida Today, Lane also insisted to those passing by that the attack of his turtle army “would happen in an hour.”

Thomas Devaney Lane has been arrested and faces multiple charges including disturbing the peace, resisting arrest without being violent, and improperly using 911.

Florida man threatens to unleash army of turtles to cause destruction https://t.co/9EhNo839yr pic.twitter.com/p3i2HXg5Db — 10News WTSP (@10NewsWTSP) April 10, 2019

After he was arrested, he was taken to Brevard County Jail Complex where he was booked and processed. He has since been released on bail.

Contrary to his multiple warnings during his altercations with the police, there have not been any reports of an army of turtles roaming the streets of Indialantic.