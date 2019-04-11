Lucy Hale Celebrates National Siblings Day With Adorable Throwback Photos

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star treated her Instagram followers to several adorable photos from her childhood.

Yesterday, April 10th, was National Siblings Day. In honor of celebrating sibling relationships, many took to social media to share photos of themselves with their brothers and sisters.

While it isn’t a federally recognized holiday like Mother and Father’s Day, it is a holiday many take time to celebrate – including celebrities.

Late last night Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale decided to get in on the celebrations by sharing a collection of photos on Instagram which included a few adorable throwback snaps featuring herself and her sister Maggie.

While the caption did not include information regarding when the photos were taken, the first snapshot was clearly a photo of very young Hale sisters.

The second photo featured a snapshot of Lucy as a baby with her slightly older sister Maggie standing next to her.

The third photo featured the Hale sisters sitting on concrete steps in front of a pale-yellow door surrounded by potted plants as they engaged in a hilarious conversation.

The fourth and final photo in the collection was likely taken around the same time as the third as the Hale sisters rocked the same tops. The photo looked to be a sibling selfie with Lucy capturing the moment.

Shared less than eight hours ago, her 23.4 million Instagram followers wasted no time showering the adorable array of photos with over 150,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Maggie commented on her sister’s snapshot collection roughly an hour after it was posted.

“Omg so sweet! you are my angel! love you always my sweet baby sissy!!!!” She gushed in a comment that has accumulated over 25 likes.

Maggie shared the same photo featuring herself and Lucy as a baby in honor of her baby sister’s birthday last year. The older Hale sister jested in the caption of the photo that one thing she enjoyed most about her sister’s birthday was finding a throwback picture to share on Instagram.

While most had nothing but great things to say in the comments of Lucy’s tribute to her sister, some took issue with the 29-year-old actress waiting until the very end of National Siblings Day to share the photos.

“Dude it was yesterday,” one individual complained in a comment posted just a couple hours ago.

Her sister Maggie is not especially active on Instagram and has a following of just over 8,000. She, however, does make a habit of sharing the occasional adorable snapshot of her two daughters and her husband.

Maggie also periodically shares a snapshot of herself with her sister Lucy on her profile as well.

According to Lucy’s tribute, she doesn’t need a holiday to celebrate her relationship with her sister as it is something she cherishes every day.