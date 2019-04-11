Prince William’s Lawyers Shut Down Rumors He Cheated On Kate Middleton

Prince William’s attorneys have slammed down rumors that he cheated on Kate Middleton while she was pregnant, dubbing them “false speculation.”

The 36-year-old Prince has been at the center of a year-long rumor that suggests he cheated on his wife while they were expecting their third child, Louis. While the claims are quite old, they have become mainstream again after In Touch Weekly ran it as their front page story in their latest edition. The Royal Family had largely ignored the rumor, but Prince William’s lawyers were forced to step in this time in an attempt to squash the claims once and for all, as per Hollywood Life.

“In addition to being false and highly damaging, the publication of false speculation in respect of our client’s private life also constitutes a breach of his privacy pursuant to Article 8 of the European Convention to Human Rights,” attorneys working for law firm Harbottle and Lewis said in a statement that was sent out to at least one British publication following In Touch Weekly‘s front page scandal. The London-based law firm has represented the royal family before.

The rumors claim William cheated on Kate with their neighbor Rose Hanbury, also known as the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. A supposed insider told the news publication that the Duchess of Cambridge “immediately confronted” her husband when she learned of the alleged affair, and that he “laughed it off saying there was nothing to it.” As per HL, the outlet added that despite his dismissals of the claims, Kate asked William to stop hanging out with their aristocratic neighbors.

I know I’ve posted this before, but it’s my fav photo of them and my all-time fave outfit of Kate’s???? pic.twitter.com/6KwnOioK1A — Prince William’s Scarf (@prince_scarf) April 6, 2019

“Kate sees their friendship in an entirely different light now,” the source said, adding that the Duchess had trouble trusting the father of her children afterwards. The alleged insider also said that while Kate and William appear to be “a perfect couple” from the outside, they have had to deal with normal marital struggles just like any other couple.

“[The scandal] has rocked the palace and their marriage.”

Harbottle and Lewis stated that there was no truth to the article, and they are also threatening other British media outlets with legal action in case they decide to bring back the story. While Kensington Palace refused to officially comment on the subject, people who work for the royal family deemed the story as “totally wrong and false.” They also pointed out the fact that In Touch Weekly has run similarly-outrageous stories that turned out to be absolutely false, such as the one about Britney Spears “having triplets.”

William and Kate have been married since April 2011, and share three children: George, five, Charlotte, three, and Louis, who’s nearly one year old.