Miley And Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrate 10 Years Of The Hannah Montana Movie

Believe it or not but it’s been 10 years since the Hannah Montana movie. A whole decade.

Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus were quick to remind fans in case they had forgotten on their social media pages.

“Happy Anniversary to this queen # HMTHEMOVIE,” Miley tweeted her 42.1 million followers.

The post was met with thousands of replies from fans reminiscing over the nostalgia and how much the film meant to them. Cyrus uploaded a photo of Hannah about to hit the stage in the tweet which was retweeted by over 54,000 accounts and liked by over 320,000.

Her father, Billy Ray also celebrated it’s 10 year anniversary but in a slightly different way. He uploaded a clip from the movie but with his new single with Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road” playing over the top of it. Great marketing. The tweet achieved over 4,200 likes from users.

“Happy 10 years # HMTheMovie! # OldTownRoadRemix @ LilNasX @ MileyCyrus,” he captioned the video.

Hannah Montana: The Movie was a huge box office success, grossing in over $169 million. The soundtrack topped the U.S. album charts and sold over 2 million records there alone going double platinum. The single, “The Climb,” taken from the film peaked at No. 4 in the U.S., No. 5 in Australia, and No. 11 in the U.K. It was the 21st best-selling single in the U.S. in 2009 and 84th best-selling song that decade in Australia.

Recently, a Hannah Montana account was created on Instagram. Disney has trademarked the name which means fans are convinced a reboot of the show might be happening, which The Inquisitr reported last month. The account on Instagram now has over 300,000 followers within a few weeks.

Aside from Hannah Montana, Miley’s acting career also includes roles in the following movies — The Last Song, LOL, So Undercover, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Cyrus’ upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to No. 1 in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.” Over the past 10 years, Miley has achieved many platinum singles around the world, but her first number one in her home country, the U.S., was “Wrecking Ball,” released in 2013.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Miley explains that she plans to release some new music in the summer. Her latest single is 2018’s disco-country inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is a collaboration with British producer Mark Ronson. The single has become a global top 10 smash.

Miley’s Instagram page boasts a huge 91.4 million followers.