Olivia Culpo Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Legs For Days In Latest Instagram Post

The model showed off her plunging cleavage and long, lean legs in a new collection of snapshots from her ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ photo shoot.

Olivia Culpo is still riding the buzz of her first and fabulously successful collaboration with Harper’s Bazaar. Last week, the gorgeous model did an incredible cover shoot for the Mexico edition of the famous fashion magazine. Barely containing her excitement, Olivia shared a few glamorous snaps to her highly-followed Instagram profile on April 3 — and received some viral attention for it, as the post garnered more than 63,800 likes and a little shy of 430 comments.

By the looks of it, the former Miss Universe had a lot of fun on set while shooting with the talented people at Harper’s Bazaar Mexico.

“Thanks for letting me sing my heart out all day on set even when it got annoying!!” Olivia wrote in the photo caption of the post.

In fact, it seems that the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition alum enjoyed the photo shoot so much that she couldn’t wait to share a new batch of snapshots from her day under the spotlight. On Wednesday night, Olivia took to her Instagram page yet again to drop a collection of alluring snaps, unveiling a pair of fresh new looks that readers can admire on the pages of the prestigious magazine.

In the photo caption, the stunning actress and model tagged the team who helped put her look together – namely, makeup artist Emilio Becerril, hairstylist Kim Garduno, fashion stylist and editor Ness De Luna, and photographer Ivan Aguirre – and thanked them for their wonderful collaboration, one that she described as “a dream.”

“So grateful for the opportunity and working with you guys,” Olivia wrote in her post.

The 26-year-old stunner was a vision in red in her latest Instagram photo share. In the first two pictures of the collection, Olivia rocked a deep red jumpsuit – one that gave off a lingering futuristic vibe, conjuring up images of the famous blue suits that astronauts wear while on the International Space Station.

The first of the two photos was closely cropped to Olivia’s beautiful visage, putting her naturally beautiful features front and center. The snap gave a close-up view of the dramatic makeup donned by the model, which included masterfully applied winged eyeliner and a shimmering pink lipstick, as well as her show-stopping accessories — a pair of snake-shaped earring that slithered downward from her ear lobes. The following shot offered a more detailed look at the head-turning garment, putting the red jumpsuit and its numerous zipper details on full display.

Another photo in the collection showcased an even more extravagant look, one bursting with color and pizzazz. In the snap – a full-figure portrait that echoed a bustling spring vibe – Olivia flaunted her statuesque figure in a bright yellow blazer, one perfectly tailored to her hourglass curves and adorned with a symphony of cheerful Shasta daisies.

The Rhode Island native showed off some deep cleavage in the plunging blazer and paired the sophisticated garment with black heels and eye-catching tights in a vibrant pink color. The I Feel Pretty actress looked fierce and unstoppable in the stylish attire, showcasing her endless pins with disarming grace.

Her latest photo share stirred a lot of reaction from Olivia’s 3.8 million Instagram followers, racking up more than 48,400 likes in addition to nearly 290 comments. Her fans wasted no time in congratulating the model for her glorious collaboration with Harper’s Bazaar and expressed their admiration for her elegant beauty with a plethora of epithets, among which “unreal,” “magnific,” and “on fire” were the most notable.

“This defines perfection,” wrote one of her Instagram followers, ending their message with a heart emoji.

“My queen, you’re the most beautiful,” read another comment, trailed by a string of sparkles emojis.