Ariel Winter Shows Off Slim Figure In Sheer Black Top After Revealing She Lost Weight

Ariel Winter flaunted her slim figure while out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Modern Family star was spotted rocking a casual ensemble, including a sheer black net Puma top, as well as high-waist bright pink leggings. The top featured a zip across the front, and her black sports bra was visible underneath. She teamed the look with black and white sneakers, and styled her long raven locks into a high ponytail. Ariel appeared to be largely makeup-free as she strutted down the streets of L.A. in the company of a male friend, as per The Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old has been showcasing a much slimmer figure recently, which has prompted fans to criticize her and even accuse her of resorting to plastic surgery in order to loose weight. And when an online troll suggested that she had taken drugs to get thinner, Ariel clapped back and explained that her weight loss was due to a change in medication after her psychiatrist switched her to a new prescription when the old one “didn’t work” and made her gain weight.

Earlier this year, an Instagram user also suggested that she had turned to cosmetic surgery to loose weight, to which she responded, “I also didn’t get plastic surgery. That is also not supportive of women if you’re just assuming about the way they look,” according to The Daily Mail.

The actress has also been embroiled in fresh controversy after asking her fans to donate to her cousin’s GoFundMe page. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her cousin Tino Tsutras was rushed to the hospital on April 5, and one of his friends decided to set up a $15,000 fundraising campaign to help cover his medical costs and living expenses. A few days later, Ariel shared the page on her Twitter account.

“This is my cousin Tino. If you can, please consider donating to his recovery fund. Anything helps. I love him so much,” she wrote alongside two broken heart emojis.

However, her efforts were met with criticism from her fans, who suggested that she should be the one covering all of Tino’s medical expenses considering her wealthy Hollywood status.

“Sorry for your cousin. But with your six figure salary per episode, you could max out that the 15k go fund me without feeling a thing. Strange thing to tweet, all things considered,” one Twitter user wrote. Ariel responded, “What makes you think I’m not?,” adding that she absolutely wouldn’t want people who can’t donate to do so.

She then admitted that she was “shocked” at the amount of online hate she received after sharing her cousin’s campaign instead of “a simple, kind message showing him some love and support.”