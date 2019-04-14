‘Game Of Thrones’ Storylines From The Books That Might Make An Appearance In Season 8

Even though the TV series has surpassed many of the storylines in the book series, there are still a tantalizing few that could still make it into the final season.

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones who have also read the book series on which the television show is based commonly point out some of the differences between the two mediums. Many times they lament changed or deleted storylines. So could some of these storylines for the A Song of Ice and Fire series by George R. R. Martin actually make it into the final season of Game of Thrones? Potentially, some could.

Currently, in HBO’s TV series, many of the storylines have surpassed that of the book series. Martin is still writing The Winds of Winter, which is book No. 6 in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. However, there are still a few stray storylines from the books that could crop up in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Aegon Targaryen

While Aegon Targaryen is actually Jon Snow’s real name, given to him at birth by his mother, Lyanna Stark, there is another Aegon Targaryen in the books. This character was believed to be killed as a baby by The Mountain during Robert’s Rebellion. Aegon was one of Rhaegar Targaryen and Elia Martell’s children. However, there is a theory that the baby was switched out and The Mountain killed another child rather than Rhaegar’s heir.

In the A Song of Fire and Ice book series, a grown-up Aegon has been introduced. He also goes by the name of Young Griff and is blue-haired. If Aegon really is still alive, it would mean that there is another legitimate heir for the Iron Throne. In fact, Rhaegar’s only surviving child would be considered the one true heir as he is the first-born son.

It would definitely add a twist to Season 8 of Game of Thrones if Aegon turned up. However, some fans of the book series are not even sure Aegon is who he says he is. In fact, they suggest that Young Griff has either been tricked into believing he is a Targaryen or he is pretending to be the heir to the Iron Throne. Both of these storylines would certainly add an interesting layer to the final season of Game of Thrones, though.

HBO

Victarion Greyjoy And The Horn Dragonbinder

Euron Greyjoy was introduced recently in Game of Thrones. He killed Theon’s father and took ownership of the Iron Islands. Euron was last seen fleeing the wight Jon Snow brought to King’s Landing to show Cersei Lannister. However, there is another Greyjoy in the book series.

Victarion is Euron’s younger brother and considered to be a particularly horrible character in the books. And if there is something HBO seems to like in their hit epic fantasy series, it’s despicable characters.

In the book series, Victarion offers Daenerys Targaryen a marriage proposal, something Euron is seen doing in the TV series. But there is something else that is tied up in Victarion’s storyline, that of the horn called Dragonbinder.

According to GQ Magazine, Dragonbinder is a horn from a dragon that is infused with Valyrian magic. The person using it is supposed to then be able to control dragons. However, there is a lot of superstition mixed up with Dragonbinder and it isn’t even clear in the books if the item actually works. If it does, though, it could have devastating implications to Daenerys and her dragons in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

HBO

The Horn Of Winter

Also known as the Horn of Joramun, this horn is believed to have magical properties.

In the book series, it is tied up with Mance Rayder’s storyline. Considering Mance is already dead in the TV series, if this storyline from the books were to turn up in the final season of Game of Thrones, it would have to be via another character who lives north of the Wall.

According to Screen Rant, the magic this horn possesses is the ability to bring down the Wall, something that has already been done in the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones when the Night King used the blue fire from the reanimated dragon, Viserion, to do so. It seems unlikely that this artifact will get featured in the final season. However, considering that HBO does deviate at times from the book series, the potential is there that the Horn of Winter could be introduced in order to be used against the Night King and his undead army of wights.

Of course, fans will have to tune into the final season fo Game of Thrones to find out if any of these book storylines end up in Season 8.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.