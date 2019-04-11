You’ll Never Guess Who Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Hangs Out With In Prison, DJ Pauly D Reveals

'The Situation' has made some friends behind bars, Pauly D reveals.

Jersey Shore cast member Paul DelVecchio — better known as DJ Pauly D — has provided some rather interesting details regarding his co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s life in prison. It turns out, The Situation has made a few friends behind bars, including one fellow convict whose name might ring a few bells.

As reported by Us Weekly, both DelVecchio and co-star Vinny Guadagnino recently appeared on the April 10 episode of The Jenny McCarthy Show. While dishing with the actress, Pauly D revealed some rather interesting information regarding Sorrentino’s inmates. It turns out that The Situation has befriended none other than Billy McFarland.

Don’t be surprised if that name sounds familiar. McFarland, who made a name for himself by establishing Magnises, an exclusive, invitation-only credit card, is best known for co-founding the ill-fated Fyre Festival with business partner and musician Ja Rule. The Fyre Festival, which was set to take place from April 28 to 30 and May 5 to 7, 2017, promised two back-to-back weekends of performances from artists including Pusha T, Blink-182, Lil Yachty, Major Lazer, and Tyga. Tickets, which ranged in price from $500 to tens of thousands of dollars, included airfare to and from the Bahamas, and promised accommodations and meals catered by celebrity chefs.

Of course, anyone who has heard about the Fyre Festival knows different. During the festival’s opening weekend, attendees were subjected to less-than-stellar conditions. Meals consisted of prepackaged sandwiches, accommodations were limited to FEMA tents (save for a few festival-goers who received villas), and the event was plagued with numerous organizational, security, and logistics issues. Most of the blame fell squarely on McFarland, who was eventually charged with wire fraud, having bilked investors out of millions of dollars. He is currently serving a six-year prison sentence at FCI Otisville — the same facility that houses Sorrentino.

As Pauly D revealed, Mike and Billy have become good friends behind bars, revealing that they even “play Scrabble together.” Vinny also detailed that Sorrentino is “in there with the guy who leaked Jennifer Lawrence’s nudes, that hacked her phone.”

“Imagine what he’s learning in there from all these guys.”

It turns out, Mike’s friends are able to keep in touch with him “every day.”

“He has a computer that he can go on to talk throughout the day,” Vinny explained. In terms of how Mike is holding up, Guadagnino said that he is “the exact same” person as he was before his prison sentence.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is currently serving an eight-month stint in prison for tax evasion, per reporting by The Inquisitr.