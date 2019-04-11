Model Isabeli Fontana Flaunts Curves In Thong Swimsuit & Leans Back At The Beach

Instagram star Isabeli Fontana shared a photo from the beach earlier today, which showed her rocking a red one-piece swimsuit with a thong bottom. She sat on her knees and leaned back to accentuate her curves. Her hair flowed down, as she appeared to closer her eyes. The photo was taken from her side, with the ocean available in the backdrop.

Previously, the model shared several photos that showed her support for the LGBTQ community. She sported a bright blue swimsuit with cutouts on the sides, along with holding a rainbow-colored umbrella. She posed with a couple of friends and also shared images of her makeup close-up. It was completely on-point with the rainbow theme, as her eyes were colored with every color imaginable. Her lips were done in a simple glossy pink. Fontana accessorized with giant peace-shaped earrings and wore her hair in a high ponytail with a rainbow-colored hair tie.

And prior to that, Isabeli shared a video clip of her practicing yoga by the ocean. She wore a simple white shirt and a pair of black, athletic shorts. The model can be seen moving through different poses as an instructor guided her efforts. Tranquil music could be heard in the backdrop.

Speaking of which, Fontana previously spoke with Harper’s Bazaar about yoga.

“I always feel bloated in swimwear. We all judge ourselves so much and see ourselves differently to how others see us. I don’t feel perfect. I am not perfect, but everyone should be friends with their bodies, and yoga helped with that.”

She also shared more videos of her doing advanced yoga poses indoors as Stories. A couple of videos showed her standing upside down on her head. She also shared more videos that showed her taking a shower.

In addition, the model revealed that “a little bit of Botox is not bad. Botox can change your face a lot, so it has to be very subtle, but if you don’t do it, age will mark your skin, and I don’t like that at all.”

So it’s not hard to imagine that Isabeli’s had a little Botox here and there. But whatever the case, she certainly looks naturally beautiful.

And while she has a great Instagram following, that’s not all for the model. She has a popular YouTube channel too with over 29,000 subscribers. Her videos are in Spanish, however, so you might want to brush up on that before checking out the channel.