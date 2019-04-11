Man Sent To Prison After Getting Caught Masturbating Near Horses In Public Twice Within 24 Hours

A British man who gets aroused by horses was arrested for public masturbation two times within 24 hours in February — and will now be locked up in prison for eight months.

Malcolm Downes is known to English police in the Bransholme, Hull, area for his “long, long history” of masturbating in front of horses, reported Metro.

On February 18, the 61-year-old man was spotted in a field doing what an eyewitness first thought was urinating in public. However, as prosecutor Neil Coxon stated in Hull Crown Court on Monday, April 8, what Downes was actually doing soon became clear — he was pleasuring himself.

“This activity went on for three or four minutes. His penis was exposed for about 10 minutes,” said Coxon, reported Hull Live.

When police spoke to Downes, he told them that he knew what he was doing was inappropriate, but after sitting down on a bench, he “was feeling sexy” and then started the indecent act. He was then arrested.

Downes was released soon after posting bail, but within 24 hours, he was back in police custody after an off-duty cop saw him at the same exact field, masturbating publicly once again.

At that time, he revealed to police that he got a thrill out of performing the act in public, but also admitted that he knew it was a problem.

“He accepted if children had been in the area and seen what he was doing that would have frightened them. He accepted he had a problem and required help,” Coxon stated in court.

Stephen Robinson, Downes’ lawyer, stated that he “was of the view he’d been doing quite well.” He then explained that Downes had managed to stay out of trouble for three years prior to the February incidents.

“He can’t really explain it. He said he felt he was starting to conquer his demons. He believes this was some sort of lapse he can’t explain. He is, he insists, very sorry for his actions.”

Downes will now spend the next eight months in prison for his latest offenses.

“You know you are doing wrong, but you appear either unable or unwilling to stop yourself,” Judge David Tremberg said to Downes during the sentencing.

A second article from Hull Live reported that Downes has 12 similar offenses on his criminal record, which has 35 items total on it. Additionally, he has nine breaches of an antisocial behavior order (ASBO) for masturbating in public that banned him from entering any type of area that may contain an equine animal — such as horses, donkeys, or zebras — in the Humberside area.

Downes’ troubles first began in the 1970s, and he has been convicted of indecent exposure numerous times. Prior to the two incidents in February, Downes was last jailed for one year in 2016 for what the judge at the time called “totally disgusting” behavior.