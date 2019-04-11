NBA Rumors: Kemba Walker Could Be ‘Best Option Available’ For Bulls In Free Agency, Per ‘Basketball Insiders’

Will Kemba Walker leave the Hornets for the Bulls?

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker is set to be one of the most coveted superstars in the 2019 NBA free agency. With the Hornets’ inability to earn a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, most people expect Walker to leave Charlotte and chase for his first NBA championship title somewhere else.

One of the NBA teams who is expected to express strong interest in Kemba Walker next summer is the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls may already have Kris Dunn playing as their starting point guard, but his first two seasons in Chicago has been filled with lots of consistencies. The Bulls have an impressive core of Lauri Markannen, Zach Lavine, Wendell Carter Jr., and Otto Porter Jr., but Shane Rhodes of Basketball Insiders believes that they need to improve their backcourt in order to have a higher chance of returning to the Eastern Conference Playoffs in the 2019-20 NBA season.

“The Chicago Bulls have a point guard problem. They have a number of talented players on the roster. Lauri Markkanen is a budding star as a sophomore, while Zach LaVine is proving to be worthy of the $80 million contract he received last offseason. Rookie Wendell Carter Jr. impressed in his inaugural season, while Otto Porter Jr. seemed rejuvenated after he was traded by the Washington Wizards. But, at point guard, there is only uncertainty.”

Will Wednesday night be the last time Kemba Walker pulls on a Charlotte Hornets uniform? Thoughts in @theobserver on Kemba's 8-year run, as the Hornets try to finish a playoff push and stave off the huge free agency question looming for their best player:https://t.co/wIeT0b3ji7 — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) April 9, 2019

The successful acquisition of Kemba Walker will undeniably make the Bulls a more competitive team in the 2019-20 NBA season. Walker will not only give the Bulls an All-Star caliber point guard but also someone who could be the focal point of their offense. This season, the 28-year-old superstar is averaging 25.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 steals on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 35.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Bulls definitely won’t mind using a huge chunk of their salary cap space to sign Kemba Walker. However, the big problem is if Walker has any interest in playing for the Bulls. After missing the Eastern Conference Playoffs for the third straight year, there is a strong chance that Walker could find his way out of Charlotte next summer.

However, if ever he decides to leave the Hornets, Kemba Walker will likely sign with a team where he can play alongside another legitimate NBA superstar and has a strong chance of contending for the NBA championship title. If they fail to sign Walker, the Bulls could target a younger and cheaper starting-caliber point guard in the free agency market like Terry Rozier of the Boston Celtics.