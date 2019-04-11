NBA Rumors: Cavaliers GM Koby Altman Could Explore Multiple Trades Next Summer, Per ‘Amico Hoops’

Are the Cavaliers planning to make another huge roster overhaul next summer?

Cleveland Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman isn’t someone who’s afraid of making blockbuster moves in which he believes would be beneficial for his team. In his first year as Cavaliers GM, Altman traded Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and future draft picks. In 2018 February NBA trade deadline, Altman traded multiple players, including Thomas, Crowder, Channing Frye, Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert, and Dwyane Wade.

When LeBron James left last summer, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman made it clear that they have no intention of undergoing a full-scale rebuild. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as they expected in the 2018-19 NBA season where they finished as the third worse team in the league with a 19-63. After suffering a disappointing season, Sam Amico of Amico Hoops believes that Altman and the Cavaliers’ front office will explore various trades next summer that could help them become a more competitive team in the 2019-20 NBA season.

“Altman and his staff will not be sitting on their hands this summer. More trades are coming. Who those players will be, I have no idea. I doubt Altman even knows. But this is a someone who has proven he does not believe in standing pat. Not when the Cavs are competing for a title, and certainly not when they finish 19-63.”

According to sources, #Cavs don't plan on making decision on Larry Drew's future Wednesday. Drew and GM Koby Altman expected to sit down in next few days and discuss best path for both sides https://t.co/dGNcX9ox2l — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) April 10, 2019

Amico admitted that he still hasn’t gotten any information regarding who are the players the Cavaliers are planning to move next summer. However, some of the potential trade candidates in Cleveland include J.R. Smith, Tristan Thompson, Brandon Knight, Matthew Dellavedova, and John Henson. Per Basketball-Reference, all of those veterans have one year left on their current contracts, making them valuable targets for NBA teams who are aiming to create salary cap space for the summer of 2020.

If the Cavaliers decide to take a different route and build around Collin Sexton, they could also choose to make Kevin Love available on the trading block next summer. Love may have failed to live up to expectations from the face of a franchise, but he could still be an incredible addition to a team who needs an All-Star caliber big man that is capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 30-year-old center/power forward is averaging 17.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 38.5 percent shooting from the field and 36.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Aside from improving their roster, the Cavaliers will also be needing to make a decision regarding Coach Larry Drew. As Amico noted, both Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman and owner Dan Gilbert have been impressed with Drew’s professionalism and ability to motivate players. Drew, who expressed his desire to become the Cavaliers’ permanent head coach, is planning to meet Altman in the coming days to discuss his future with the team.