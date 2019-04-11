Sommer Ray Flaunts Her Pert Derriere In A Video For Her Bikini Line

A new video released by Sommer Ray helps explain why she is one of the world’s most popular Instagram stars.

In the video, Sommer Ray is dancing on a balcony to the song “Honesty” by Pink Sweat$. She wears a striped bathing suit that flatters her pert posterior. Her long wavy hair is flowing in the wind.

Sommer Ray explained that the clip was a behind-the-scene shot for her bikini line. She then linked to the Instagram account @shopsommeray, which already has nearly 100,000 followers, as well as a link to her website sommerraysshop.com.

As reported by Forbes, Sommer Ray, who sports a massive following of over 20 millions followers, has explained why she’s never been shy about sharing snaps of her body.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage. If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it.”

Sommer Ray even has an app, called Evolve Fitness, which helps others sculpt their own bodies by helping keep track of caloric intake. For the Instagram star, who originally started out as a fitness model, exercise is part of her blood; she started competed in bodybuilding competitions when she was just 16-years-old.

Her video, which has already been viewed over half a million times in the past two hours, has unsurprisingly received many positive comments.

“If I could look like you all my problems would be solved,” fan Kristina Couch said.

“Ur cuteness might kill someone, watch out,” joked another commenter.

“You’re so perfect,” said a user with the handle caydeverhart. The user then added an emoji with heart eyes to emphasize the sentiment.

Sommer Ray’s bathing suit line is expected to drop later this month. In March, she released a number of exercise outfits, and just released a picture of herself modeling a pair of white bike shorts with a tropical print sports bra.

As part of being a businesswoman, Sommer Ray has recognized that she needs to branch out from her fan base, which at present is majority male.

“I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less.”

She is hoping to break free from the stereotype by being more active on YouTube, where she can display more of her personality.

“I’m trying to get people to know me and know who I am,” she said.