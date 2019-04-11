Lara Trump Reveals She Is Expecting Second Child With Eric Trump

On Wednesday morning, Lara Trump revealed that she is expecting baby number two with Eric Trump, the second son of the President. Eric and Lara already have a 10-year-old son named Luke. This will be President Donald Trump’s 10th grandchild.

The announcement was made from her official Twitter account.

“Baby number two coming this August!! All of the boys are excited to become big brothers!!”

In addition to the happy news, Lara shared a sweet photo of her family in which she, Luke, Eric, and their two dogs smiled for the camera.

Eric Trump also made his own announcement on Twitter.

“Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!”

The fact that Lara is already five months along in her pregnancy means that she was already expecting when she participated in a Florida triathlon last month.

Per The Miami Herald, the Las Olas Triathlon is comprised of a 0.31-mile swim in the Atlantic, a 21-mile bike race, and a 6.2-mile run along the beach.

The sporty 36-year-old had also run the triathlon the year before, in which she earned an impressive time of two hours and eight minutes, and finished fifth in her age and gender category.

This was not the first time the first daughter-in-law had run a triathlon when pregnant; she had also been in her first trimester with Luke when she participated in the event in 2017.

Sister Ivanka was the first to congratulate the couple, retweeting the announcement with her own tweet about her brother’s “sweet family.”

President Trump, Eric’s father, has not yet made a statement. He is currently hosting a rally in Crosby, Texas. Similarly, brother Donald Trump, Jr. and half-sister Tiffany Trump have not yet given public congratulations.

Lara said that she and Eric first met in 2008 after encountering one another during a night out in New York, per Elite Daily.

“We met here in New York. Actually, we were both out one night with friends and being, probably, the two tallest people in the room was really helpful. I think we spotted each other across the room. I was immediately intrigued, and hopefully Eric felt the same way.”

Though Lara said she was “immediately intrigued,” she confessed that it nonetheless took another three months for the two to go out on their first date. The couple then dated for five years before getting married in 2014.

In addition to son Luke, Eric and Lara are also parents to two dogs, Charlie and Ben.