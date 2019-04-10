UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Red Bikini On Instagram

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste is on fire this week on Instagram. She kept things rolling today with a brand new bikini pic that appears to be a big hit among her fans. The photo shows her posing in front of a tropical backdrop, as she laid her hands on a yellow kayak or boat. Celeste wore a tiny, red string bikini. This included a top that was super small, along with bottoms with side ties. She accessorized with a large, chunky necklace. Her hair was down in loose waves, as she gave a hint of a smile. Arianny revealed that the photo is from her 2019 calendar.

Fans can buy this year’s calendar on Celeste’s website. It costs $39.00, and comes personalized. That means that it comes with her autograph, and you can choose who you sign the calendar for. The calendar also comes with a couple of photos too. The photoshoot took place in Hawaii, while her post was geo-tagged in West Hollywood.

Dedicated fans can also opt to buy the 2019 calendar T-shirt too. That costs $35, and has a photo of Celeste posing in a UFC crop top and small bikini bottoms aboard a boat. Unfortunately, some of the sizes are sold out at this time, but you can put your email down to hear first when it’s restocked.

Celeste also posted from Beverly Hills earlier today, wearing a front-tie crop top and ripped jeans. She noted that she was at the White Fox Boutique gifting suite, and posed in front of a table filled with flowers and jars of candy. Arianny smiled with her hair down, and held up a pair of sunglasses with her right hand. She sported a black-and-white purse, along with matching boots.

The ring girl previously opened up to Naluda about her career, talking about all of her career highlights.

“Up until now it has been booking my first major network job as a host on Discovery for the program Overhaulin.’ [sic] Since I was a kid, I have always wanted to be a T.V. host… I have done the sexy thing and now I’m excited for people to get to know my personality.”

She also revealed that her inspiration growing up was “Definitely my mother, she is such a strong and amazing women. My dad passed away when my mom was 7 months pregnant with me, which was so hard for her, he was the love of her life!”