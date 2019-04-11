Victoria’s Secret Model Megan Williams Sizzles In A Bandeau Bikini On Instagram

British model Megan Williams recently sent a wave of excitement among her fans and followers on Instagram by posting a new bikini snap through which she flaunted her amazing physique.

In the picture, the model was featured wearing bandeau-style bikini in light aquamarine color, which allowed her to flaunt her enviable figure, particularly her taut stomach and abs. To pose for the picture, Megan could be seen leaning against the trunk of a fallen tree while soaking up the sun.

In terms of her aesthetics, Megan wore minimal makeup comprising of nude shades to keep it elegant. She wore her tresses down and accessorized with a delicate pendant, orange hoop earrings, and a delicate bracelet to keep it simple and sexy. Megan looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy look, and per the caption, the snap was captured during the Victoria’s Secret Swimwear Collection 2019 photo shoot.

Within a few hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Megan’s sultry snap amassed more than 18,000 likes and close to 200 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexiness and showered her with various compliments.

Commenting on the snap, one fan said that Megan is “simply gorgeous,” while one of her female fans wrote that she wishes to have Megan’s body. Another fan said that Megan is the “prettiest mermaid.” Other fans, per usual, expressed their admiration for the model by posting emojis instead of writing long sentences or words.

Apart from the sultry snap, Megan posted a series of Instagram Stories showing her donning a black tank top, black jacket, and grey gym pants as she got up in the morning to get ready. Megan also posted a picture after she got all dressed up in a white ensemble with black coat that made her look absolutely gorgeous.

Prior to posting the newest picture, Megan treated her fans to an up-close snap of herself featuring her posing with fellow VS model Georgia Fowler. In the sultry snap, both the model could be seen in their bikinis, but their bodies were censored as they were submerged in water. Both the models opted for a makeup-free look which fans fell in love with.

According to an article by The Fashion Spot, Megan was asked about her most treasured possession. In response, she said the following.