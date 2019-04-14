‘Game Of Thrones’ Final Season: Peter Dinklage Hints At A Reunion Between Tyrion And Sansa

Could Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister wind up together again?

Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) has had a monumental journey throughout her time on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Starting out as a naive girl who was betrothed to Joffrey (Jack Gleeson) in Season 1, she progressed from one bad place to another as she was handed around from marriage to marriage.

However, many fans thought that Sansa could have found happiness with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

Initially, the marriage was arranged after her betrothal with Joffrey was dissolved and in order to strike an alliance between the North and South. Tyrion refused to consummate the marriage due to Sansa’s age and dislike for him. It was a kindness Joffrey never promised her. In fact, he had taunted her for his own pleasure. Her husband after Tyrion, Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), was even worse than Joffrey.

When Joffrey was poisoned at his own wedding, Sansa fled King’s Landing with Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen) rather than risk being implicated in Joffrey’s murder. Since then, Sansa and Tyrion have not met up again. In addition, their marriage was annulled in order for her to marry Ramsay and secure her position in the North once more.

HBO

Sansa is currently still in the North. Jon Snow (Kit Harington), who has been named King in the North, has left Winterfell to forge an alliance with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). After consummating their relationship in the Season 7 finale of Game of Thrones, it appears he will bring her back to Winterfell to meet everyone there. Tyrion is currently one of Daenerys’ advisors, so it stands to reason he will also accompany Daenerys to Winterfell. If he does, a reunion between Tyrion and Sansa will occur.

And according to a recent interview that Peter Dinklage did with Entertainment Weekly, he believes an arranged marriage such as theirs could work.

“You hear of arranged marriages now working out,” Dinklage explained to EW. “If it was given a chance maybe it would have.”

He also spoke fondly of their marriage.

Loading...

“I love those two characters when they’re together. There’s something so sensitive about their relationship. For something so horrible and arranged there was a goodness to it and mutual affection in horrible circumstances. It was a marriage as a treaty, as a lot of those arranged marriages were.”

And, considering they are both currently single, it a marriage that many fans would like to see revisited in the final season of Game of Thrones.

As per usual, though, viewers will have to watch the upcoming episodes of Game of Thrones to find out more about Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.