Chip And Joanna Gaines’ New Project With Discovery Finally Gets Release Date

Ever since Fixer Upper ended, fans have been begging to see more of Chip and Joanna Gaines on their TV screens. As fans know, the show aired it’s final episode in April of 2018 but just a few months later, People shares that Chip and Jo appeared the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this past November and announced that they were teaming up with Discovery for a new project.

At the time, the famous pair didn’t give many other details on the new project but this past week, an official release date as well as some new information was announced by Discovery Inc. today. CNN shares that the new channel will launch in summer 2020, replacing DIY network. The channel currently does not have a name but Chip and Joanna are very excited about their latest endeavor.

“Our intention with this network is to create and curate content that inspires, encourages, and helps to build bridges across our communities. We want honest, authentic programming that brings families together.”

HGTV president Allison Page will come on board and serve as president of the network while Chip and Joanna will assume the role of chief creative officers. Right now, the network is in the development stages but luckily for Fixer Upper fans, the entire series will air on the network along with a variety of other shows centered around “community, home, garden, food, wellness, entrepreneurialism, and design.”

Until Chip, Jo and co officially take over the channel, DIY will continue to air their shows as planned. It is not clear at this time if any of the shows from DIY will move over to the new network or not.

“More information about programming for the new Magnolia network will be announced in the coming months, but this will be a total rebrand,” a source told the publication. “All of the content for the new network will be inspired by Magnolia and curated by Chip and Joanna.”

Chip and Joanna also spoke on a panel earlier today, saying that they hope their new network will really feel like home and their hope is that the content will resonate with people. Chip in particular promised fans that if they stick along for the ride and watch the network, they will not be disappointed.

In September of 2017, the Gaines’ shocked fans by releasing a statement to the public, letting them know that after five seasons of the show, they would be leaving television to take a step back and focus on their children as well as their businesses in Waco. This was also shortly before the birth of their fifth child — Crew Gaines.

“And although that’s why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along.”

For Chip and Jo fans — 2020 can’t come soon enough.