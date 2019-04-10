Wendy Williams Defends Kourtney Kardashian After She’s Slammed For Letting Her Young Daughter Wear $400 Shoes

Kourtney Kardashian got some backlash for letting her 6-year-old wear $400 Gucci shoes to school.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their extravagant lifestyle and high fashion so it’s really no surprise that their children are no different. Kim Kardashian recently shared an Instagram post of her 5-year-old daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter Penelope Disick before returning to school after spring break. The little girls are seen smiling alongside their mothers while wearing their school uniforms which consist of simply navy polo shirts and plaid skirts. At first glance, there doesn’t seem to be anything out of the ordinary about the picture. However, fans were quick to point out Penelope’s high priced shoes, according to Hollywood Life.

While North wears a pair of simple white converse, Penelope is sporting a pair of her very own Gucci slides. The slides sell at a whopping $4oo a pair. Instagram users were quick to comment on the absurdity of such a little girl wearing such expensive shoes.

One user questioned what sort of message Kourtney is teaching her daughter by providing her with designer labels at such a young age.

“Am I the only crazy person in here or is it so d*** wrong that the girl is wearing Gucci [shoes] to school? What is the message here? What are they teaching these kids?”

Other users joked about how surprised they were that the celebrity kids even had to go to school.

While talk show host Wendy Williams is known for giving the Kardashian family a hard time, she actually stood up for Kourtney regarding this matter. On her Wednesday show, Wendy said she could understand why Kourtney would want her daughter to fit in among her fellow wealthy classmates at her elite school. While $400 shoes may seem abnormal at a typical American school, Penelope is likely attending a school wear extravagant shoes and accessories are the norm.

“So, I’m sticking up for you Kourtney Kardashian. Her kid isn’t going to school with my kid or your kid. Her kid is going to school, where the girl next to her is wearing the $4,000 shoes! And, the boy at the front of the class… he’s got an embellished backpack with the real diamond and this and that. She’s probably going to school with kids with stupid money.”

Besides Penelope, Kourtney has two other children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Mason is now 9-years-old and Reign is 4-years-old. The children often make appearances on the family’s reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.