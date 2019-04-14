‘Game Of Thrones’: Peter Dinklage Didn’t Need To Know Tyrion’s Fate For He Had Already Guessed It

When Peter Dinklage received the scripts for Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones,' his suspicions concerning Tyrion's fate were apparently confirmed.

It is currently a guessing game for fans of Game of Thrones. Ahead of the final season’s premiere, viewers have been scouring the internet and trying to work out how Season 8 will unfold. In fact, prior to the final scripts being sent out, many of the actors were also trying to guess what fate might befall their characters. And, for Peter Dinklage, his guess was apparently correct.

However, Dinklage didn’t initially jump to the end of his script to find out Tyrion’s fate.

“This is the first time ever that I didn’t skip to the end,” Peter Dinklage told Entertainment Weekly.

“Why? I was probably terrified.”

While the cast regularly tried to guess at the fate of their characters over the span of Game of Thrones, it is something they reportedly never approach the show’s creators about. David Benioff and Dan Weiss usually do not discuss these particulars with the actors in advance. And, even if they did, it was presumed that the showrunners would occasionally change their minds about the direction the series would take over the years.

However, Dinklage did have an idea of where he would like Tyrion’s path to lead in the final season of Game of Thrones. This was, ultimately, the direction that the series’ showrunners took.

“I had all these ideas in my head and a version of one of them is how it ends up [for Tyrion]. David and Dan have a brilliant version of what I had.”

Helen Sloan / HBO

And what is that version of events, precisely?

As is usual for any actor from the series, Peter is tight-lipped about what happens to Tyrion in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

“If I use any adjectives it will give it away,” Dinklage teases.

Already, other cast members have suggested that the ending of Game of Thrones is satisfying. However, many also suggest that it might not make viewers happy. Dinklage also gives his opinion to Entertainment Weekly on how satisfied he was with the final season of Game of Thrones.

“I love how it ended up. And how it ends up for everybody. They had a beautiful gentle touch with some and a hard touch with others.”

However, the actor did also warn that fans shouldn’t expect a standard ending for the smash hit epic fantasy series. Instead, he suggests that maybe the normal outcome for good and bad characters could be reversed somewhat in the final season.

“We’re so used to the standard formula of bad guys dying and good guys living… It takes the show somewhere that’s dangerous and contemporary with what’s going on in the world.”

As per usual, fans will just have to tune into the upcoming episodes to decide for themselves. And, luckily, Season 8 is — finally — not too far away!

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.