Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘Touch My Body’ Anniversary With Throwback Nude Cover Art On Instagram

Mariah Carey seemed to be in a festive mood on Wednesday when she shared a seductive throwback photo to celebrate the 11th anniversary of her song “Touch My Body” getting to the no.1 spot on the Billboard 100 chart. The accomplishment made it her 18th no.1 in a career that now spans almost 30 years. In the photo, which happens to be the cover art for the single, the iconic pop/R&B singer appears to be nude as she holds a cowboy hat to maintain a sliver of modesty.

Her fans, collectively known as “the lambs,” raved over the photo and heaped tons of praise for the singer in the comments section of the post

“Such a legendary song,” one fan wrote while another commented “I love this song so much! Not everyone can get 18 #1s like Mariah Carey!!”

“Touch My Body” went n0. 1 in April of 2008. According to an article published by Billboard.com at the time, the song was 286,000 times during the week that it topped the charts, surpassing a sales record set by Rihanna the previous year. It also meant that Mariah Carey made history as the first artist to get more no. 1’s than Elvis Presley.

The song appears on Carey’s 11th studio album E=MC² and the video for the track currently has 176 million views on Youtube. The sultry cover art for the single is similar to the album cover art which is a photo of the singer wrapped in nothing but a feather boa.

In a 2008 interview with The Guardian,she explained that her flirty artwork for her songs is meant to reflect her playful personality.

‘To be honest, I just like to have fun with my covers. It’s like playing dress up. I call myself eternally 12, because I am, and if I was 12 that would be the photo I would like to have of me,” she said. “like pink and I’ve turned Einstein’s Theory of Relativity into my album title. It’s not that deep, it’s not that tacky. It is what it is.”

Despite her almost 30-year career, the “Touch My Body” singer shows no sign of slowing down, Carey has just wrapped up a North American tour to promote her latest album, Caution.

“I had the most incredible time on this tour, feeling the love from the # Lambily and sharing so many unforgettable, emotional & celebratory moments with you all I would not be able to do this without all the amazing people on the road with me,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post to celebrate the completion of the tour.

It’s clear given her stratospheric career and continued success that it’s Mariah Carey’s world and we’re just living in it.