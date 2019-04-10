‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors List Which MCU Movies Are Necessary To Rewatch Before Endgame

Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of 21 movies before it, all resulting in the final story that will complete Marvel Studio’s Infinity Saga. The plethora of movies leading up to the new film is a lot for any fan to re-watch prior to Endgame. So the directors of Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo run down the movies they think is key to rewatch before Avengers: Endgame, in a recent interview, as covered by ComicBook.com.

Avengers: Endgame will see the resolutions of multiple story arcs, characters’ journeys and the larger over the plot of over 20 movies and 10 years of storytelling in one movie. Avengers: Infinity War marked the first time that characters from multiple movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) all came together for a larger adventure, and that story now comes to an end in Endgame. Marvel Studios have held many marathons in theatres for many of their movies days prior to and leading up to, the newest release, as covered by Polygon. While it’s not unlikely that something similar will be done for Avengers: Endgame, the directors of the movie, Joe and Anthony Russo have a better way of getting caught up before the film’s release.

During an interview, the brother’s outline which movies they think will be key to rewatch before Avengers: Endgame.

Prior to their work within for Marvel Studios, the Russo Brothers dabbled in television, having done shows like Community. Having been directing movies within the MCU since Captain America: The Winter Soldier, they obviously include those titles in their list of movies to rewatch before Endgame, but Joe Russo elaborates further on why those are necessary.

“[Captain America:] Civil War and [Avengers:] Infinity War without question because the events of Civil War directly affected Infinity War, and we would argue that the reason they lost to Thanos is because of Civil War. Clearly, that carries over to Endgame. If you’re going to add one more in there, I’d probably say [Captain America: The] Winter Soldier, only in that those are the four movies we directed, and they’re all thematically connected to one another.”

The ComicBook.com report adds even more films onto the directors’ choices, with movies like Ant-Man And The Wasp seemingly important due to possible connections to the Quantum Realm. With less than three weeks remaining in the release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios Twitter account is already doing a countdown until release. It’s smart of the Russos to provide such an official listing of films to prepare for Endgame, given that the marathons held in theatres are usually very daunting and exhausting, as covered extensively by IndieWire.

Avengers: Endgame release on April 26.