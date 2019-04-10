Former ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Dons Sexy, See-Through White Lingerie In NSFW Snaps

Leave it to Farrah Abraham to push the envelope on social media. As fans of the Teen Mom OG star know, Abraham often posts sexy photos and videos for her Instagram followers and she is incredibly confident in her own skin. But her latest snap may be one of the sexiest of all in recent weeks as the reality star goes nearly nude.

According to The Daily Mail, Abraham is currently at an adults only hotel — O’Tulum Hotel in Tulum, Mexico. Last night, the mother of one took to her Instagram stories to share a number of sexy snaps while donning barely-there white lingerie.

The first photo in the series shows Abraham sitting on a bed with a glass of Rose in hand. The reality star’s body looks incredible in a see-through white one-piece lingerie that shows off her toned legs. On top, Farrah nearly spills out of the top of the ensemble in each one of the photos.

In the last photo in the sexy series, Abraham sits on a bathtub and once again, she looks incredible. To complete her sexy look, Farrah sports a face full of makeup and a pair of dangly, white earrings. And just a few days ago, The Inquisitr shared that the 21-year-old again pushed the envelope in a very skimpy nude-colored thong bikini.

In the short clip, Abraham can be heard directing a doctor as she undergoes a procedure that will give her booty a more natural pop. The post earned Farrah a ton of attention with over 124,000 likes in addition to 600 plus comments.

Farrah Abraham poses in a white lace onesie while sipping rose wine https://t.co/4OPHD9ts1M — NewsfeedsMedia (@NewsfeedsMedia) April 10, 2019

And since Bristol Palin, who replaced Abraham on Teen Mom OG, announced that she would be leaving the show after just one season — rumors have been swirling that Abraham may return to the show again. But The Inquisitr reported that Abraham decided to set the record straight as she took to her Instagram account this past Sunday afternoon to clear up any rumors.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet.”

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on,” she continued. “Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired.”

Fans can only guess what exactly is next for Abraham and her daughter Sophia but it’s probably safe to assume that whatever it is — it will generate a lot of buzz.