‘Avengers: Endgame’ Possibly Fake Spoilers Revealed By Mark Ruffalo

When it comes to Marvel Studios’ movies, secrets are important, and the cast has to tread lightly when it comes to Spoilers. This probably applies the most for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, which is the culmination of 20 other movies before it. In a recent interview with E!, resident actor who spoils things from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Mark Ruffalo reveals some, possibly fake, spoilers about Endgame, earning disdain from co-star Chris Evans.

Mark Ruffalo is no stranger to spoilers. The star accidentally ended up spoiling Avengers: Infinity War in an interview with Good Morning America as far back as 2017. That interview also featured Don Cheadle who seemed stunned at Ruffalo’s slip-up, but the whole thing played almost like an intentional bit by the stars, in good fun. Unknowing to all fans, upon the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Ruffalo’s comments proved to be right, and completely genuine. So now the star has become a golden goose for reporters and journalists to see what kind of spoilers he reveals during an interview.

Paired with the incredibly press savvy and self-aware Chris Evans, Ruffalo still ended up revealing some, albeit most likely fake, spoilers for Avengers: Endgame in their latest interview with E!

When speaking about Endgame Ruffalo discussed how he doesn’t even know about the ending due to filming multiple endings for the movie.

“I shot, like, five different endings to this movie. I didn’t even get a whole script of this movie. I don’t know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it. He [pointing to Chris Evans] gets married in this!”

While it may not be surprising to fans to hear that Ruffalo was intentionally duped and manipulated to not give away the ending to the biggest Marvel Studios movie ever, Evans further crystalized the moment by pointing out how everyone feels about Ruffalo’s bad habit, in a colorful way, as per Insider.

“Mark’s a real liability. They have to throw Mark off the scent. [To Ruffalo] You have earned no trust in the Marvel universe. You leak like a bodily function.”

While audiences can’t be certain that this interchange wasn’t just a fun bit between the stars for the purposes of the interview, it can still be enjoyable. One of the best aspects of any Marvel Studios releases, especially one with as many stars as the Avengers movies, is getting to see the big personalities and actors interact with one another off-screen, who may never have done so otherwise.

All spoilers validity will be confirmed when Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.