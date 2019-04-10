Kourtney Kardashian Announces Daughter Penelope As ‘CEO’ Of Poosh

Just when the world was adjusting to another Kardashian taking on the CEO role, the family is throwing out new curveballs.

Kourtney Kardashian has been making headlines ever since her new lifestyle brand, Poosh launched on April 2, 2019. With coverage from In Style and heavy social media promotion, the “modern guide to living your best life” is definitely making its mark. The Poosh website comes complete with quotes from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star – her mission statement is out to help (so it would seem).

April 10 brings a new Instagram update from Kourtney.

Oddly, the post doesn’t promote Kourtney as the Poosh CEO. With a cute snap of her daughter, Penelope Disick, the picture’s caption actually suggests that her six-year-old is in charge. Poosh is named after Penelope, per This Is Insider.

“I still don’t even know what type of company Poosh is”

One comment questions the very purpose of Poosh. Admittedly, there doesn’t seem to be a unique selling point to Kourtney’s new business venture. The lifestyle website currently offers blog posts with nutrition, parenting, and style advice. Kourtney took to Instagram fully nude to promote the brand ahead of its April 2 launch. April 10 isn’t about Kourtney, though.

“kourtney is ready to make Penelope [sic] next billionaire after kylie”

A much-liked comment jokingly pointed towards potential revenue for Penelope. Still, the April 10 picture has a humble feel. The camera is out of focus, the setting is ordinary, and Kourtney’s daughter is simply sitting on a cream couch with a few pink balloons surrounding her. While the couch looks new, the overall feel suggests the inside of a regular home. Viewers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians are likely familiar that Kourtney’s home is anything but.

The April 10 post comes after a string of Poosh promotional updates. They mostly show Kourtney nude. On April 4, Kourtney took to Instagram for the first Poosh-centric picture. With just a coffee cup and laptop covering her modesty, this Kardashian was clearly aiming for high engagement. The image went viral immediately. Teen Mom OG‘s Farrah Abraham even appeared to replicate it some days after.

Penelope has featured quite prominently in recent Kardashian posts. On April 8, Kim Kardashian posted a picture of herself with Kourtney and their daughters. While the toned-down picture showed these little girls preparing for a return back to school, the post was later slammed – as The Inquisitr reported on April 9, Penelope appeared to be going to school in $400 Gucci loafers.

For an apparent CEO though, that might just be fitting.