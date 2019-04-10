‘Maxim’ Model Bregje Heinen Goes Nude In New Monochromatic Snap

When it comes to posting skin-baring pictures on Instagram, Dutch model Bregje Heinen feels no hesitation to show off her enviable curves. Following her pic-posting ritual, the model recently took to her account and stunned her legions of ardent admirers by posting a nude picture.

In the monochromatic snapshot, the 26-year-old model was featured wearing nothing at all while she sat on a swing chair, sported a pout and looked straight into the camera to strike a very sexy pose. She let her hair down and wore a little makeup, however, the colors could not be defined because of the black-and-white pic.

Bregje put her thighs on full display and although she censored her nipples with the help of her hands so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, she still provided a generous view of her breasts to titillate her fans and followers.

As of the writing of this piece, Bregje’s picture amassed more than 7,000 likes and close to a hundred comments wherein fans showered the hottie with various compliments.

One fan said that she the model is “so dreamy and hot,” while another one said that Bregje is extremely charming. Other fans, per usual, posted plenty of hearts and fire emojis on the model’s picture to express their love and tell her that she is really hot.

Last week, she posted some sultry bikini snaps which also became instant hits among her fans. Out of them, one pic stood out wherein she could be seen standing near a fall, wearing a black one-piece swimsuit. And as she turned her back towards the camera, she put her pert derriere on full display to send temperatures soaring.

The picture in question amassed more than 4,000 likes and fans drooled over the model’s sexiness in the comments section, calling her “goddess,” “amazing,” “and extremely sexy.” Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Bali, Indonesia.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Bregje — who is a former Victoria’s Secret model — revealed that she stared modeling at the age of 14, which shows that she knows a thing or two about the industry.

She also said during the interview that she grew up in a very small town called Borculo, which is situated in eastern Netherlands and has a population just shy of 7,000. Speaking about her town, she said the following.