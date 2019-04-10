‘The Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Plans To Propose To Cassie Randolph ‘Within The Next Year’

Underwood made the revelation during his appearance at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards.

During his walk down the red carpet of the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards, “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his future marriage proposal to the show’s winner, Cassie Randolph. And apparently, he doesn’t want to waste any time, per Reality TV World.

“Honestly, if I was a betting man I would say it would happen within the next year, yes.”

The 27-year-old said that until then pair are focusing on living a normal life in the face of the media focus the followed the filing of The Bachelor and — above all — having fun.

“I think, right now, at this point in our relationship, we’re enjoying this, trying to be as normal as possible. But you know, we’ve talked about our engagement and talked about taking the next step in our relationship and [decided] one thing at a time.”

Colton walked down the red carpet with Randolph as she wore a shimmery silver and black gown and talked to reporters about how great she looked.

After the end of The Bachelor’s 23rd season on March 12, Randolph told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly and Ryan that she would have said yes to a marriage proposal. But she also added that she doesn’t want to rush the marriage.

At around the same time, Underwood revealed that he moved To Los Angeles to be closer to Cassie. Two weeks later, Randolph revealed that she was moving to the city as well, although the two are remaining in separate homes for now.

As The Inquisitr reported, the pair don’t think that the time is right to live together. They want to wait and see how their feelings grow and if they reach a point where they want marriage-level commitment. An anonymous source claims that Randolph believes that the couple needs time to let their relationship grow “at a normal pace.”

Right now, Randolph lives in the same building as, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who was also The Bachelor contestant during the 23rd season. Miller-Keyes is known for being the first person in the history of the franchise to talk about her sexual assault experience. She has received an outpouring of support from fans for her conversation, which took place during a private date with Underwood, per The Inquisitr. Before the conversation, The Bachelor was under fire for its treatment of sexual assault and accused capitalizing on conflict at the expense of the safety of contestants.