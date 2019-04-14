‘Game Of Thrones’ Fan Theory Suggests A Shocking Backstory For The Night King

Could the Night King be the ultimate protector of Westeros?

In Game of Thrones, there are many villains. From Joffrey and his mother, Cersei, to the Boltons, who all seem to be genuinely horrible, there is a villain to suit everyone. And for those who like their bad guys to be of the undead variety — well, that’s covered also, with the Night King. But who is the Night King, really? A new theory looks into this.

Already in Game of Thrones, the Night King’s (Vladimír Furdík) backstory has been explored when it was discovered that the Children of the Forest created him approximately 4,000 years prior to the events currently unfolding on Westeros. For years he has ruled over his people, the White Walkers, and an army of the dead called wights. However, the latest theory about this character sees the Night King wanting his watch to end as well as revealing his original identity.

In a YouTube video by Hudsimus Prime, the theory surrounds the belief that the Night King was created to keep “the army of the dead in check and the people of Westeros safe.”

Say what?

Most fans of Game of Thrones would not see the Night King in that manner. Instead, after viewing the way the Night’s Watch has had to deal with the Night King and his army beyond the Wall, this doesn’t seem like the case at all.

As the video points out, the Children of the Forest (also known as the Children) created the very first White Walker as a weapon to be used against the First Men, who went on to become the race of people currently populating Westeros. Eventually, a truce was met between the Children and the First Men and the Night King was sent north of the Wall.

However, because the Night King was created with the help of the Old Gods, this means there will always be a blood sacrifice.

Over time, the Children’s numbers dwindle. But over the Wall, the Night King “goes rogue” thanks to his manipulation by the Old Gods and starts creating his own White Walkers using Craster’s sons. With each White Walker being able to control their own portion of the dead army, more blood is shed, making the Old Gods very happy.

But what if the Night King got sick of creating nothing but a cycle of death? What if it was time for him to die? How does he then pass on his title and throne? That’s where this theory by Hudimus Prime comes into its own.

The theory explains, using examples from the book series the TV show is based on, that the current Night King is not likely the original one. It is then theorized that in order for a new Night King to be created, the old one must be killed. This will then transfer the title from one to the other.

It is also at this point in the video that images of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) as the new Night King are shared. However, it is never explicitly said that Jon will be the new Night King in Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

It is also explained that while the Night’s Watch currently believes that their job is to protect the people of Westeros against the threats beyond the Wall. Their original job was to await the return of the Night King when he was ready to die and turn over his title to a new Night King, making sure the transfer of title was done correctly.

Now, with the current Night King ready to give up his title, the knowledge may have dawned that there is now one willing to sacrifice themselves for the position to help protect the people of Westeros. As a result of this, the Night King has become enraged enough to take a dragon and bring down the very Wall put in place to keep the White Walkers and the dead army out of Westeros and away from doing harm.

The theory also discusses how the Starks are mixed up in the creation of the Night King. It is surmised that the current Night King was once a Stark and that he wants to return to the crypt of Winterfell in order to die and be with his ancestors. It is also suggested that perhaps it is the Starks’ role to volunteer as tribute each time a new Night King is required.

The YouTuber also suggests that the battle between humans and the Night King will be wound up at the battle at Winterfell and likely concluded by the end of Episode 3 of Game of Thrones. This means there will be three more episodes to deal with rulership over Westeros. However, as per usual, viewers will have to tune into Season 8 of Game of Thrones to find out if this theory is true or not.

You can watch Hudimus Prime’s Game of Thrones theory about the Night King below.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will begin on April 14.