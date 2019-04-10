Olivia Jade Is Reportedly ‘Filled With Fear’ As Mom Lori Loughlin Faces New Charges

Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly terrified that her mother could face a lengthy prison sentence.

HollywoodLife reports that Olivia Jade’s mom, Full House star Lori Loughlin, has received new charges in an alleged college admissions bribery scheme. Loughlin, 54, was charged with money laundering on Tuesday and conspiring to launder bribes and other payments through a charity by Rick Singer so both Olivia Jade and her daughter Isabella Rose could attend the University of Southern California on an athletic scholarship. A source told the publication that Olivia Jade, 19, is scared for her mom and dad, fashion designer Mossimo, and hopes the case doesn’t result in a trial.

“Olivia’s freaking out over the new charges. She’s terrified,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She’s been upset and crying as things continue to get worse for the family.”

Both Loughlin and Mossimo appeared in Boston last week, though there are no reports that either of them has taken a plea deal. The Inquisitr previously reported that the alleged scam, dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues” has caused a wedge between Olivia Jade and her family since the news broke in early March. The YouTube vlogger reportedly moved in with her boyfriend since the scandal took place and solely blames her parents for her relationships with beauty brands like Sephora and Tresseme ending. However, Olivia reportedly doesn’t want her mom to “go to jail for a really long time” after possibly being found guilty by jurors.

The former Fuller House star and Mossimo were indicted in March for allegedly spending $500,000 in bribes so their children could attend the prestigious university. The famous couple joins Desperate Housewives alum Felicity Huffman and 50 others who are allegedly facing criminal charges. The scandal is reportedly the biggest college admissions scam in history involved students getting into Yale, Stanford, USC, Wake Forest and Georgetown. Altogether, parents allegedly paid $6 million in bribes.

HollywoodLife reports that Huffman pleads guilty to the charges brought against her for conspiracy to mail fraud. The publication reports that Huffman was charged for making a “purported charitable contribution of $15,000 … to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on behalf of her eldest daughter.” Huffman’s husband, Shameless star William H. Macy, reportedly won’t face any charges for the alleged scam. Huffman joins 13 other parents and a coach who admitted to partaking in foul play. Though Loughlin wasn’t one of those parents, she reportedly could face up to 40 years in prison if she is found guilty of all charges. No members of the Giannulli family have made a public comment.