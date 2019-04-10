Miley Cyrus Jokes That Her & Liam Hemsworth’s Child Would Be ‘So Extra’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth met back in 2009 on the set of The Last Song, a romantic film based on the novel of the same name penned by tear-inducing author Nicholas Sparks. Since then, the couple has seen their fair share of ups-and-downs, and now that they are officially wed, perhaps children could be on the horizon for the duo sometime in the future. Thinking about what their hypothetical child may be like, Cyrus took to her Instagram story to share her hilarious take on the subject.

“Our child would be so f**in extra. Soooo moody,” Cyrus shared over a photo from The Last Song of her and her now-husband, both embracing with solemn looks strapped on their faces as they stared out onto the ocean.

Though rumors of a baby on the way started swirling back in January, as Elle Magazine shared, the Hannah Montana actress was quick to shut them down. One of Cyrus’ many fan accounts reposted a screenshot of the publication that began the rumor, and Cyrus commented “bulls**t,” and left it at that. The account quickly changed it’s settings to private, but several other of Cyrus’ fans grabbed their own screenshots of her reaction to the post and were quick to upload her denial to their own social media accounts.

She then photoshopped a giant egg on her stomach for one of her photos and shared a punny anecdote about the allegations.

“I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us’…. we’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives…. Now, can everyone leave me alone and go back to staring at an egg,” the actress joked.

After their intimate, December wedding, fans have been clawing for any sign that Cyrus might be with child. A source told People Magazine at the time of their nuptials that the couple wasn’t in any sort of rush to start having children and that they’re happy being the “cool” aunt and uncle to Hemsworth’s brother Chris’ two kids.

“They both love kids, but they’re not in a rush to start a family,” the insider shared.

And both Cyrus and Hemsworth have had jam-packed schedules recently. Cyrus has been making several appearances at fundraising events, including a private concert for the Breast Cancer Research Fund, as she shared some of the highlights of her performance to Instagram. As for Hemsworth, he just finished the promotional rounds for Isn’t It Romantic, which hit theaters a few months ago.

Fans of the gorgeous couple will be keeping an eye out on their social media accounts for the moment they do announce that they are expecting, and if, indeed, the child is “extra.”