Jordyn Woods Is Partying With Kim Kardashian’s Ex And People Are Noticing

Jordyn Woods seems to have a habit of socializing where she isn’t wanted.

February 2019 brought the world Woods’ Red Table Talk admission – “kissing” Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson was as far as it went (according to Woods). Nonetheless, the scandal was enough to break the relationship. The Mirror reported Khloe officially “splitting” from Thompson last month. Woods’ “BFF” status to Kylie Jenner now also appears to be hanging in the balance.

April 10 brings fresh news.

A report from Life & Style Mag now puts Jordyn’s name alongside that of Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kris Humphries. The magazine states that Jordyn and Kris were both at Los Angeles’ TAO nightclub on April 9. While the headline infers that Jordyn has been “[partying]” with Kris, the article itself isn’t fully able to confirm whether the two “crossed paths.”

Everyone’s in it for the possibility, though.

“He is casually dating someone, but it’s not that serious and she isn’t in the entertainment industry.”

A separate Life & Style Mag source reported Humphries as seemingly open-minded back in December 2018. If anyone has an open mind these days though, it’s Jordyn Woods. While her Red Table Talk interview was tearful, many viewers felt this model had overstepped the line.

“My family is ruined.”

Khloe Kardashian’s reaction was made more than clear as Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians aired.

Despite the scandal being close to two months old, Jordyn continues to make headlines. Unlike the standard celebrity cheating scandal (where shame is usually the outcome), Woods seems to be coming out on top. She is now “flooded” with business opportunities, The Inquisitr reports. Her eyelash and athleisurewear lines are selling nicely. Earlier this month, Woods flew to London to promote her merch.

Where Woods goes though, so too do the cameras.

While Life & Style Mag notes that Jordyn and Kris’ joint April 9 appearance at TAO lacked any posed photos, the report does stress both being in the same venue – and at the same time. This celebrity-adored party haunt isn’t the tamest spot in Hollywood.

“I’m not thinking ‘I shouldn’t be here,’ and that’s my first step where I went wrong. I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn’t even have been there.”

Harper’s Bazaar covered quotes from Woods’ Red Table Talk interview. Clearly, there was remorse on Jordyn’s part. Then again, Jordyn clearly stated that she does not consider herself the “reason” why Khloe and Tristan split.

Whether or not Jordyn and Kris interacted on April 9 is unknown. For Life & Style Mag though, the verdict is set. Jordyn did “party” with Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband.